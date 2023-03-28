Mib up; Italian business confidence rises

(Alliance News) - The Mib remains in the green at mid-day Tuesday, with other Europeans in tow, on a day poor on the macroeconomic front but rich, in Piazza Affari, in financial results.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is in the green by 0.5 percent at 26,336.20, the Mid-Cap is in the red by 0.1 percent at 42,269.06, the Small-Cap is in fractional green at 29,621.09, and Italy Growth is below par at 9,324.51.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is in the green by 0.4 percent, London's FTSE 100 is up 0.3 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is up 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Istat reported Tuesday that business confidence rose again in March after stability last month, with the increase in the index driven by industry and, to a lesser extent, services.

In March 2023, Istat estimates an increase in both the consumer confidence index to 105.1 from 104.0 and the composite business confidence index to 110.2 from 109.2.

On the Mib, DiaSorin rises 1.9 percent after announcing Monday that the board of directors approved 2022 results reporting a net profit of EUR240.1 million down from the EUR310.7 million recorded in 2021. In contrast, adjusted profit amounted to EUR318.7 million down from EUR356.9 million in 2021.

The board approved, inotre, the proposed distribution of an ordinary dividend totaling EUR61.5 million, or EUR1.10 per share.

Banking and oil stocks maintain the bullish course of the opening, with Tenaris picking up 2.4 percent, Eni is up with 2.0 percent, and Saipem gains 1.4 percent.

Also doing well are UniCredit - in the green by 1.1% -, and FinecoBank up 1.1%. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena now gives up 0.2 percent while Mediobanca is up 1.3 percent after reporting Monday that Finprog Italia Spa, linked to board member Maurizio Carfagna, bought 100,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR8.9584, for a total value of EUR895,840.

Intesa Sanpaolo -- up 1.0 percent -- reported Monday that it purchased 128.2 million of its own ordinary shares between March 20 and March 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.3054, for a total value of EUR295.6 million.

On the mostly bullish Mid-Cap, Ariston Holding and MARR lead, up 2.1 percent.

Juventus Football Club picks up 0.1 percent. On Friday, the company reviewed and approved the consolidated half-year financial report as of Dec. 31, 2022 reporting revenues of EUR276.2 million up from EUR223.1 million in the same half of 2021/2022.

Loss amounted to EUR29.5 million down from a loss of EUR112.1 in the first half of last year.

On the Small-Cap side, at the top is Next Re, up 5.9 percent, followed by Pierrel and Borgosesia, both up 3.3.

Itway--up 0.6 percent--reported Monday that it closed 2022 with a net profit of EUR230,000 from EUR330,000, while the value of production stood at EUR3.1 million from EUR2.4 million in the same period last year.

Among SMEs, Convergenze is in the red by 8.2 percent after reporting on Monday that net income for 2022 was a negative EUR800,000 versus profit of EUR200,000.

Revenues as of December 31, 2022 stood at EUR28.1 million, up 53 percent from EUR18.4 million at the end of 2021.

Relatech gives up 0.2 percent after announcing Tuesday that the board of directors reviewed and approved the draft and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 reporting adjusted group profit of EUR5.4 million from EUR5.3 million in 2021.

Unadjusted net income, on the other hand, is EUR1.7 million from EUR3.6 million in 2021.

Gismondi 1754 rises 0.8 percent on the strength of its 2022 results, which include a net income of EUR1.6 million up 364 percent from EUR351,000 in 2021.

Consolidated production value is EUR15.2 million up 52% from EUR10 million in 2021.

Pattern - up 1.9 percent - announced on Monday that it had signed a binding framework agreement to sell to Burberry Limited - or other Burberry group entity designated by Burberry Limited - the business unit of the Turin plant dedicated to the design and production of Burberry brand products, through the sale of shares in a newly formed corporate vehicle, at a price of EUR21 million.

SolidWorld is down 3.5 percent after approving on Monday its draft operating and consolidated financial statements for 2022 reporting a profit of EUR100,000 improving from a loss of EUR200,000 reigistered as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Production value amounted to EUR60.8 million up 4.4 percent from EUR58.2 million in 2021.

OSAI Automation System gives up 0.3 percent after reporting a net income of EUR950,000 in 2022 slightly up from EUR910,000 recorded in 2021.

Production value amounted to EUR42.5 million up from EUR32.6 million in the previous year. Order intake recorded EUR44.8 million, up 20 percent from the same figure in 2021.

Circle advances 0.7 percent after announcing Monday that its board of directors approved figures for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a consolidated production value of EUR10.9 million, up 17 percent from EUR9.3 million in 2021.

Net income amounts to EUR830,000 from EUR550,000 in 2021.

Sales revenue amounted to EUR3.0 million from EUR1.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

In New York on Monday, the Dow Jones closed in the green 0.6 percent to 32,432.08, the S&P gained 0.2 percent to 3,977.53, while the Nasdaq was down 0.5 percent to 11,768.84.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0813 against USD1.0784 at Monday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2283 from USD1.2273 on Monday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD78.56 per barrel versus USD76.47 per barrel on Monday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,952.07 an ounce from USD1,956.52 an ounce at Monday's close.

On Tuesday's economic calendar from the US, at 1430 CET comes the goods-only trade balance, while at 1600 CET it will be the turn of the consumer confidence report. At 1900 CET the 5-year Treasury auction and weekly oil stocks.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.