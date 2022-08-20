Log in
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
3.740 EUR    0.00%
Receding water levels of China's Yangtze reveal ancient Buddhist statues

08/20/2022 | 08:16am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Plunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in China's southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, state media Xinhua has reported.

The three statues were found on the highest part of the island reef called Foyeliang, initially identified as built during the Ming and Qing dynasties. One of the statues depicts a monk sitting on a lotus pedestal.

The Yangtze's water levels have been falling rapidly due to a drought and a heatwave in China's southwestern region.

Rainfall in the Yangtze basin has been around 45% lower than normal since July, and high temperatures are likely to persist for at least another week, official forecasts said.

As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in Chongqing have dried up, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

Weeks of baking drought across Europe have also revealed long-submerged treasures.

In Spain, archaeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge". Another of Europe's mighty rivers, the Danube, has fallen to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo.

(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Ella Cao in Beijing; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,8%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.-3.61%15
FTI CONSULTING, INC.11.56%5 778
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-3.37%4 801
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-34.74%4 439
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.94%2 023
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.9.46%1 942