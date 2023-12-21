(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Thursday that it has been awarded a new project funded by FILSE under the ERDF Regional Program 2021-2027.

The project, with a duration of seven months expiring on July 31, 2024, awards Circle Group a grant of EUR69.000, with which actions will be carried out aimed at pursuing organizational objectives aimed at improving internal processes, offers and performance provided to customers through the design of a "value pyramid"; technological-commercial objectives, primarily the realization of a group CRM aimed at a federated offer towards the two categories of typical users of the solutions provided by Circle; and technological objectives to improve development activities, related to the realization of an automation pipeline for the testing and deployment phases of the company's products.

Luca Abatello, president and CEO of Circle Group, said, "This is a new goal achieved in the field of innovation, research and development, in which altogether we have collected, in the last six months, between projects in which we are lead or sole participants as in the latter case, and projects in which we are partners or sub-contractors, more than EUR600,000 of contributions."

Circle's stock closed Thursday up 1.6 percent at EUR6.25 per share.

