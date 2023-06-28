CIRCOR International, Inc. is engaged in providing mission critical flow control products and services for the industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense. Industrial segment offers a range of flow control products and services, including screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, gear metering pumps, automatic recirculation valves, engineered valves, actuation and unheading devices, and others. It manufactures and markets products and services through various brands such as Allweiler, DeltaValve, Houttuin, IMO Pump, IMO AB, Leslie Controls, RG Lawrence, RTK, Schroedahl, TapcoEnpro, Tushaco, and Zenith. Its Aerospace & Defense segment offers a range of solutions, including specialty centrifugal, 2-screw, and propeller pumps; specialized control valves; MIL-spec butterfly valves and actuators; electromechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic, fluid and motion control systems, and others.