CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL SHARES UP 9.5% AFTER ARCLINE INVESTMENT PROPOSES TO BUY CIRCOR FOR $57.00 PER SHARE IN CASH
Today at 06:09 am
Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-06-27 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|51.49 USD
|+7.45%
|+7.56%
|+114.90%
|12:10pm
|12:09pm
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL SHARES UP 9.5% AFTER ARCLINE INVESTMENT PROPOSES TO BUY CIRCOR FOR $57.00 PER SHARE IN CASH
Arcline proposes to buy CIRCOR International for $57/share
Circor International Shares Up 9.5% After Arcline Investment Pro…
Arcline Submits Proposal to Acquire Circor International Inc. for $57.00 Per Share
CIRCOR Amends Merger Agreement With KKR to Reflect Increased Deal Consideration
Thinking about buying stock in Lucid Group, Mullen Automotive, Astrotech, Trxade Health, or CIRCOR International?
CIRCOR International Accepts Improved $1.7 Billion Merger Proposal From KKR
KKR to take Circor private in sweetened $1.7 bln deal
CIRCOR International Enters Into Amendment to Definitive Merger Agreement With KKR at $51 Per Share
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CIR, PRTK, KDNY
CIRCOR International : to Showcase Pumps and Valves for the...
CIRCOR INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CIRCOR International, Inc. - CIR
Industrials Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
Epam, C.H. Robinson fall; Palo Alto Networks, Circor rise
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Falling Late Monday
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining Monday Afternoon
Top Midday Gainers
Sector Update: Financial
Global markets live: Walt Disney, Chevron, 3M, Lufthansa, BYD...
KKR Buying CIRCOR in $1.6 Billion Take-Private Deal
KKR to take machinery maker Circor private in $1.6-billion deal
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CIRCOR International, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with KKR
Stifel Downgrades CIRCOR International to Hold Rating From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $49 From $40
The Magnificent Seven
Traders Cautious Ahead of Economic Data, Stifling US Equity Futures Pre-Bell
CIR Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of CIRCOR International, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-27
|51.49 $
|+7.45%
|2,236,750
|2023-06-26
|47.92 $
|-0.04%
|261,073
|2023-06-23
|47.94 $
|+0.08%
|702,408
|2023-06-22
|47.90 $
|-0.06%
|328,394
|2023-06-21
|47.93 $
|+0.13%
|342,923
Delayed Quote Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-06-27 pm EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+114.90%
|1 050 M $
|+15.87%
|1 054 M $
|+286.71%
|1 056 M $
|+11.86%
|1 065 M $
|+7.83%
|1 027 M $
|-21.01%
|1 074 M $
|+28.53%
|1 085 M $
|+47.50%
|1 087 M $
|-24.53%
|1 011 M $
|+14.96%
|1 092 M $