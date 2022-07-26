Log in
    CIR   US17273K1097

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-07-26 pm EDT
14.93 USD   -4.29%
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Appointment of ProFlow Pumping...
PU
07/25CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25CIRCOR International, Inc. Announces Resignation of Arthur L. George, Jr., Member of the Board of Directors, Effective July 22, 2022
CI
CIRCOR International : Announces Appointment of ProFlow Pumping...

07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of ProFlow Pumping Solutions as the new stocking distributor for sales and service of all Allweiler Progressing Cavity (PC) products in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, eastern Tennessee, and Virginia.

ProFlow, the oldest full product line distributor in the CIRCOR network, has sold CIRCOR products in the Midwest for more than 20 years. The expanded operation, known as ProFlow Pumping Solutions East, is headquartered in York, South Carolina.

One of the many Allweiler pumps that customer in the Southeast can now purchase from ProFlow is the ALL-OPTIFLOW™ Series Progressing Cavity Pump. The ALL-OPTIFLOW is a closed coupled block design PC pump for use in industrial, oil & gas, chemical, and power generation applications. The pump is capable of pumping neutral or corrosive liquids, uncontaminated or abrasive liquids, liquids containing gasses, and liquids of low or high viscosity. With its long pitch design of rotor and stator, the pump provides a high flow rate while maintaining a small footprint.

Contact ProFlow Pumping Solutions at info@proflow96.com or call them at 708-272-1800.

For more information on the ALL-OPTIFLOW PC Pump visit: https://www.circor.com/products/pumps/progressing-cavity/allweiler-allweiler-all-optiflow-aeb1f-series-progressing-cavity-pump.

###

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) designs, manufactures and markets differentiated flow control products and sub-systems for Aerospace & Defense and Industrial customers. The Company has a diversified product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands (Allweiler®, Houttuin™, Imo®, Hale Hamilton, Aerodyne Controls, RTK®, Schroedahl®, Tushaco®, Warren® and Zenith®) that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at www.circor.com.

Disclaimer

Circor International Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
