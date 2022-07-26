CIRCOR International : Announces Appointment of ProFlow Pumping...

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of ProFlow Pumping Solutions as the new stocking distributor for sales and service of all Allweiler Progressing Cavity (PC) products in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, eastern Tennessee, and Virginia.

ProFlow, the oldest full product line distributor in the CIRCOR network, has sold CIRCOR products in the Midwest for more than 20 years. The expanded operation, known as ProFlow Pumping Solutions East, is headquartered in York, South Carolina.

One of the many Allweiler pumps that customer in the Southeast can now purchase from ProFlow is the ALL-OPTIFLOW™ Series Progressing Cavity Pump. The ALL-OPTIFLOW is a closed coupled block design PC pump for use in industrial, oil & gas, chemical, and power generation applications. The pump is capable of pumping neutral or corrosive liquids, uncontaminated or abrasive liquids, liquids containing gasses, and liquids of low or high viscosity. With its long pitch design of rotor and stator, the pump provides a high flow rate while maintaining a small footprint.

Contact ProFlow Pumping Solutions at info@proflow96.com or call them at 708-272-1800.

For more information on the ALL-OPTIFLOW PC Pump visit: https://www.circor.com/products/pumps/progressing-cavity/allweiler-allweiler-all-optiflow-aeb1f-series-progressing-cavity-pump.

