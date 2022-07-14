Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CIRCOR International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   US17273K1097

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
14.34 USD   +0.56%
05:54pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Commits to Digital Transformation
PU
07/08CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Houttuin™ 249.TT Twin Screw...
PU
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : CIR) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIRCOR International : Commits to Digital Transformation

07/14/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, demonstrates progress on their digital transformation journey with the launch of their new website alongside the prior launches of CIRCORSmart App and CIRCOR Remote Service augmented reality solution. These three technological advancements to the CIRCOR brand are part of a larger trend towards the use of digital assets for the education of users.

CIRCOR's new website design features easier navigation that provides multiple entry points for users to find the information they want and need more intuitively and quickly. Additional enhancements including a product pre-selector, virtual platforms and, on deck, an aftermarket portal provide users with a more engaging online experience. The new site at circor.com signals CIRCOR's future digital direction to their customers and markets.

The CIRCORSmart app allows operators and maintenance technicians to track maintenance on each product, take detailed notes and store them, and attach photos and important files for future use. The ability to keep track of product maintenance information at all times contributes to reduced downtime. CIRCORSmart elevates productivity by making it easy to access product-specific instructional manuals and videos, search FAQs and troubleshooting tips, contact product specialists, review material records, and initiate spare parts requests.

CIRCOR's Remote Service augmented reality solutions is defined by ease of business and user flexibility, which is demonstrated throughout all its features. The solution provides support via video-call, and also offers a chat box for assistance over text. Troubleshooting can also be stored as a working file, and the solution's history database improves knowledge, solution finding, and efficiency. CIRCOR's Remote Service also works with low bandwidth, allowing for the solution to function with a range of different connectivity levels.

"Global changes demand new solutions and approaches," shares Roland Allen, Product Manager, Digital Experience, at CIRCOR International. "In line with our digital transformation initiatives, we are integrating digital service solutions such as our augmented reality Remote Service. We are always looking for innovative ways of making business easier."

###

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) designs, manufactures and markets differentiated flow control products and sub-systems for Aerospace & Defense and Industrial customers. The Company has a diversified product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands (Allweiler®, Houttuin™, Imo®, Hale Hamilton, Aerodyne Controls, RTK®, Schroedahl®, Tushaco®, Warren® and Zenith®) that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at www.circor.com.

Disclaimer

Circor International Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:54pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Commits to Digital Transformation
PU
07/08CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Houttuin™ 249.TT Twin Screw...
PU
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : CIR) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : CIR) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : CIR) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : CIR) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : CIR) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : CIR) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/07CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Pumping Technology Cuts Costs in Pipelines...
PU
05/31CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 770 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 282 M 282 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CIRCOR International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,26 $
Average target price 33,67 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Najjar President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Arjun Sharma Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Development
Helmuth Ludwig Chairman
Peter V. Sattler Chief Information Officer
John Andy O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.-47.54%282
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.84%44 990
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.70%31 476
FANUC CORPORATION-13.56%29 354
SANDVIK AB-31.99%20 504
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-45.20%19 878