CIRCOR International : Gabelli Symposium Fireside Chat
02/22/2023 | 05:56pm EST
INDUSTRIAL
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Investor Presentation
Gabelli Funds 33rd Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium
February 23, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including with respect to our expectations for our performance in fiscal year 2022, including preliminary expectations of Q4 and full year Orders and Organic Orders, or business outlook for fiscal year 2023 are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations the Company describes in its forward-looking statements. Substantial reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the control of CIRCOR. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve expected results in pricing and cost out actions and the related impact on margins and cash flow; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the remediation of the material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting or other potential weaknesses of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; the timing and outcome, if any, of the Company's strategic alternatives review; the impact on the Company of the situation in Russia and Ukraine; uncertainty associated with the current worldwide economic conditions and the continuing impact on economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, increasing interest rates, natural disasters, military conflicts, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, terrorist attacks and other similar matters and the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC. Before making any investment decisions regarding CIRCOR, the Company strongly advises you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed under the "Investors" link of the Company's website at www.circor.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Within this presentation, the Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures organic revenue, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Compliance Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share (diluted), net debt and adjusted free cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating CIRCOR's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does if they so choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and others to compare CIRCOR's current financial results with CIRCOR's past financial results in a consistent manner.
Specifically:
We exclude the FX impact on revenue as FX can materially change. We believe the FX impact are not indicative to our normal operating revenue.
We exclude costs and tax effects associated with special and restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to special and restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-assetstep-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years. Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
We exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.
We exclude the results of discontinued operations. We exclude goodwill impairment charges. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
Due to the significance of recently sold or exited businesses and to provide a comparison of changes in our revenue and orders (an operating measure), we also discuss these changes on an "organic" basis. Organic is calculated assuming the divestitures and/or exited businesses completed prior to the ending period reported, were completed on January 1, 2021, and excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
Flow Control for Mission-Critical Applications
Key Points
Leading Brands
Revenue by End Market1
Leadership in served markets
Well-positionedon key aerospace and defense platforms
Leveraging core technology to drive growth in adjacent markets
Global and diverse end markets with longstanding loyal customer base
Large aftermarket platform primed for value pricing and growth
A&D 33%
67% Industrial
Revenue by Region1
North America 43%
EMEA 38%
Other 19%
1 References in this presentation to "Revenue by" refers to 2021 financial revenue by end market and geographic region.
A&D Segment Revenue Profile1
% Segment Revenue by End Market
Aftermarket
25-30%
22%
17%61%
Defense
Commercial
Other
% Segment Revenue by Region
5%
23%
72%
EMEA North America Other
1 References in this presentation to "Revenue Profile" refers to 2021 financial revenue by end market and geographic market.
