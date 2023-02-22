CIRCOR International : Gabelli Symposium Fireside Chat

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including with respect to our expectations for our performance in fiscal year 2022, including preliminary expectations of Q4 and full year Orders and Organic Orders, or business outlook for fiscal year 2023 are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations the Company describes in its forward-looking statements. Substantial reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the control of CIRCOR. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve expected results in pricing and cost out actions and the related impact on margins and cash flow; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the remediation of the material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting or other potential weaknesses of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; the timing and outcome, if any, of the Company's strategic alternatives review; the impact on the Company of the situation in Russia and Ukraine; uncertainty associated with the current worldwide economic conditions and the continuing impact on economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, increasing interest rates, natural disasters, military conflicts, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, terrorist attacks and other similar matters and the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC. Before making any investment decisions regarding CIRCOR, the Company strongly advises you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed under the "Investors" link of the Company's website at www.circor.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.