CIRCOR International : To Exhibit Diverse Flow Control Portfolio...

Hale Hamilton high pressure valves are all made for use in the hydrogen economy. For example, their primary isolation valves, certified in accordance with the European Transportable Pressure Equipment Directive 2010/35/EU/UKCA, are utilized in the transportation of compressed hydrogen on tank solutions and refuellers throughout Europe and beyond at pressures up to 700 barg. Other high pressure valve technologies such as pressure regulators, slam shut valves, residual pressure valves, and filters are used to control the delivery of high-pressure gas to end user applications. Control valves can be used in the storage and release processes of liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC).

RTK's control valves are designed to support the media hydrogen in different applications with suitable material and compliance with the internal and external tightness requirements. Also, the TDL Automatic Recirculation Valve, a new solution from Schroedahl, promotes reliable pump protection from overheating and cavitation.

CIRCOR supplies tailored solutions to solve fluid and gas handling challenges in industrial applications as well as the new hydrogen economy. We keep society safe, productive, and moving and are committed to a more sustainable future, said Patrick Christmann, Senior Director Global Sales. "As part of our commitment, the Hydrogen Economy is an important focus area for us, and we have a growing portfolio of products and solutions dedicated to Hydrogen. We look forward to working with our customers to solve the biggest transportation and infrastructure challenges in this space."

