  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CIRCOR International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   US17273K1097

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:35 2022-11-17 pm EST
25.24 USD   -2.19%
01:59pCircor International : To Exhibit Diverse Flow Control Portfolio...
PU
11/14CIRCOR International's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
11/14Transcript : CIRCOR International, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIRCOR International : To Exhibit Diverse Flow Control Portfolio...

11/17/2022 | 01:59pm EST
Hale Hamilton high pressure valves are all made for use in the hydrogen economy. For example, their primary isolation valves, certified in accordance with the European Transportable Pressure Equipment Directive 2010/35/EU/UKCA, are utilized in the transportation of compressed hydrogen on tank solutions and refuellers throughout Europe and beyond at pressures up to 700 barg. Other high pressure valve technologies such as pressure regulators, slam shut valves, residual pressure valves, and filters are used to control the delivery of high-pressure gas to end user applications. Control valves can be used in the storage and release processes of liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC).

RTK's control valves are designed to support the media hydrogen in different applications with suitable material and compliance with the internal and external tightness requirements. Also, the TDL Automatic Recirculation Valve, a new solution from Schroedahl, promotes reliable pump protection from overheating and cavitation.

CIRCOR supplies tailored solutions to solve fluid and gas handling challenges in industrial applications as well as the new hydrogen economy. We keep society safe, productive, and moving and are committed to a more sustainable future, said Patrick Christmann, Senior Director Global Sales. "As part of our commitment, the Hydrogen Economy is an important focus area for us, and we have a growing portfolio of products and solutions dedicated to Hydrogen. We look forward to working with our customers to solve the biggest transportation and infrastructure challenges in this space."

###

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) designs, manufactures and markets differentiated flow control products and sub-systems for Aerospace & Defense and Industrial customers. The Company has a diversified product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands (Allweiler®, Houttuin™, Imo®, Hale Hamilton, Aerodyne Controls, RTK®, Schroedahl®, Tushaco®, Warren® and Zenith®) that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at www

Disclaimer

Circor International Inc. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 18:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
11/14Circor : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/14Earnings Flash (CIR) CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Revenue $195.4M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
11/14Earnings Flash (CIR) CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL Posts Q3 EPS $0.69, vs. Street Est of $0.34
MT
11/14CIRCOR Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended October 2, 2022
BU
11/14CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/14CIRCOR International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/03Circor International : Brand Warren Pumps Holds 125th Year...
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 774 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 91,7%
CIRCOR International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,80 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Najjar President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjun Sharma Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Development
Helmuth Ludwig Chairman
Peter V. Sattler Chief Information Officer
John Andy O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.08%525
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.26%57 545
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.75%39 725
FANUC CORPORATION-14.27%28 673
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.11%23 723
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.98%22 932