    CIR   US17273K1097

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
29.49 USD   +1.58%
08:34aCIRCOR International to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023
BU
02/22Circor International : Gabelli Symposium Fireside Chat
PU
02/22CIRCOR International Provides Preliminary Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Orders Expectations Ahead of Investor Conference Presentation
BU
CIRCOR International to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

03/06/2023 | 08:34am EST
CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. At 9:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Tony Najjar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and AJ Sharma, Chief Financial Officer and SVP, Business Development.

To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of CIRCOR’s website, https://investors.circor.com/. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. Please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International is one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers’ most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,100 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.circor.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 777 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 601 M 601 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 91,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,49 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
Managers and Directors
Tony Najjar President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjun Sharma Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Development
Helmuth Ludwig Chairman
Peter V. Sattler Chief Information Officer
John Andy O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.23.08%601
ATLAS COPCO AB1.79%56 129
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.66%46 157
FANUC CORPORATION21.07%33 597
SANDVIK AB18.10%26 572
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.82%24 083