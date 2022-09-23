Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CIRCOR International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   US17273K1097

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:40 2022-09-23 am EDT
14.36 USD   -4.01%
11:23aCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : to Showcase Metering Systems at Pack Expo...
PU
08:31aCIRCOR International to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, September 30, 2022
BU
09/15CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Updates to the Smart™ App...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIRCOR International : to Showcase Metering Systems at Pack Expo...

09/23/2022 | 11:23am EDT
"Many of our customers have unique applications, with numerous designs and materials of construction from Zenith to choose from, it is our standard of service to offer our customers the most value and lowest total cost of ownership in every solution," says Scott Kimble, Sr. Director, Sales - Pumps Americas.

Since 1926, metering gear pumps from Zenith have served a variety of industrial markets supporting process applications. Manufactured in the USA, Zenith pumps and systems offer pulse free precise flow with low NPSH requirements. These positive displacement pumps utilize an intermeshing gear system that rotates within a housing, creating a void that draws the material into the pump. The tight operating tolerances of the gears ensurea consistent flow rate and high-pressure capabilities where they are needed the most.

Built with quality construction materials vetted through our supplier qualification process, Zenith's metering pumps and systems deliver the efficient, repeatable performance you demand, backed by sales and application engineers providing ongoing support.

###

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) designs, manufactures and markets differentiated flow control products and sub-systems for Aerospace & Defense and Industrial customers. The Company has a diversified product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands (Allweiler®, Houttuin™, Imo®, Hale Hamilton, Aerodyne Controls, RTK®, Schroedahl®, Tushaco®, Warren® and Zenith®) that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at www.circor.com

Disclaimer

Circor International Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
11:23aCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : to Showcase Metering Systems at Pack Expo...
PU
08:31aCIRCOR International to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, Septemb..
BU
09/15CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Updates to the Smart™ App...
PU
09/12CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Launch of ALLWEILER AEB-1F-ME...
PU
08/26Circor International Chief Accounting Officer to Depart
MT
08/26CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26Amit Goel Notifies CIRCOR International, Inc. to Resign as Vice President, Chief Accoun..
CI
08/24Circor International Gets Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE
MT
08/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing R..
AQ
08/24CIRCOR Announces Receipt of Notice of Late Filing from NYSE
BU
Analyst Recommendations on CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 761 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CIRCOR International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,96 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Najjar President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjun Sharma Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Development
Helmuth Ludwig Chairman
Peter V. Sattler Chief Information Officer
John Andy O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.-44.96%305
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.91%43 246
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.28%32 156
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%29 022
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.19%21 652
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-44.33%20 194