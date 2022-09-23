CIRCOR International : to Showcase Metering Systems at Pack Expo...

"Many of our customers have unique applications, with numerous designs and materials of construction from Zenith to choose from, it is our standard of service to offer our customers the most value and lowest total cost of ownership in every solution," says Scott Kimble, Sr. Director, Sales - Pumps Americas.

Since 1926, metering gear pumps from Zenith have served a variety of industrial markets supporting process applications. Manufactured in the USA, Zenith pumps and systems offer pulse free precise flow with low NPSH requirements. These positive displacement pumps utilize an intermeshing gear system that rotates within a housing, creating a void that draws the material into the pump. The tight operating tolerances of the gears ensurea consistent flow rate and high-pressure capabilities where they are needed the most.

Built with quality construction materials vetted through our supplier qualification process, Zenith's metering pumps and systems deliver the efficient, repeatable performance you demand, backed by sales and application engineers providing ongoing support.

###

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) designs, manufactures and markets differentiated flow control products and sub-systems for Aerospace & Defense and Industrial customers. The Company has a diversified product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands (Allweiler®, Houttuin™, Imo®, Hale Hamilton, Aerodyne Controls, RTK®, Schroedahl®, Tushaco®, Warren® and Zenith®) that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at www.circor.com