    CIR   US17273K1097

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:19:18 am EDT
24.48 USD   +1.72%
INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) on Behalf of Investors
BU
09:48aPakistan parliament elects Sharif PM as Khan MPs quit en masse
RE
03:29aSK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Application for change of domestic product license for Novavax Corona 19 vaccine (addition of indications for adolescents aged 12 to 17))
PU
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) on Behalf of Investors

04/11/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of CIRCOR International, Inc. (“CIRCOR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CIR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2022, CIRCOR disclosed that it may restate financial results dating to 2018 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit. The Company stated that the irregularities appear to be “in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell as much as 2.4% during after hours trading on March 14, 2022.

Then, on April 1, 2022, CIRCOR announced the preliminary impact of the “accounting irregularities,” including that the previously reported “pre-tax income of the Pipeline Engineering business unit for [the 12-month period ending Q3 2021] in the range of $4 million to $5 million is now expected to be a pre-tax loss in the range of $7 million to $8 million.”

If you purchased CIRCOR securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 771 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 487 M 487 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 91,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,06 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Najjar President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Arjun Sharma Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Development
Helmuth Ludwig Chairman
Peter V. Sattler Chief Information Officer
John Andy O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.48%487
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.10%58 969
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.85%35 211
FANUC CORPORATION-12.24%33 005
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-25.90%26 912
SANDVIK AB-21.60%26 313