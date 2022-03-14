Log in
    CIR   US17273K1097

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) on Behalf of Investors

03/14/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of CIRCOR International, Inc. (“CIRCOR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CIR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 14, 2022, CIRCOR disclosed that it may restate financial results dating to 2018 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit. The Company stated that the irregularities appear to be “in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell as much as 2.4% during after hours trading on March 14, 2022.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased CIRCOR securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
06:59pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of CIRCOR International, Inc. ..
BU
04:53pCIRCOR Says Review of Potential Strategic Alternatives Underway, Files Notice of Late F..
MT
04:39pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Late Filing Notice (Form NT 10-K)
PU
04:28pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Files Form 12b-25 and Announces Review of Potential Strategic Alter..
PU
04:19pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, ..
AQ
04:10pCIRCOR Files Form 12b-25 and Announces Review of Potential Strategic Alternatives
BU
03/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
02/03CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03CIRCOR International, Inc. Announces Resignation of Scott Buckhout from the Board of Di..
CI
01/26CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Arthur “Art” L. George, Jr. to Join CIRCOR Board of Dir..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 771 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 489 M 489 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Tony Najjar President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Arjun Sharma Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Development
Helmuth Ludwig Chairman
Peter V. Sattler Chief Information Officer
John Andy O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.11%489
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.38%59 227
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.82%34 815
FANUC CORPORATION-20.59%31 709
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-17.20%30 117
SANDVIK AB-17.66%26 862