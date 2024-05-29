Translating the art of cooking to full autonomy

Circus Group I Corporate Teaser I May 2024

We're building the worlds first autonomous food production robot, CA-1.

01

Company and Leadership

Experienced management team with proven track record, ready to build and scale AI robotics in food service

Strategy & Finance

Engineering, Automation and AI

Culinary and Commercialization

Nikolas

Fabian

Dr. Helge

Jan

Thijs

Carsten

Bullwinkel

Becker

Plehn

Sorgenfrei

Bongertman

Wille

CEO

CFO

CTO

VP Engineering

Head of Data

CCO

Co-founder Flink,

Co-founder and

Previously Executive

Expert in interplay

Former Data Lead at

Pioneer and former

European market

partner of the

Board Member at

of software and

FreeNow, European

CEO of the e-food

leader in fast

maritime venture

Initions AG, a leading

robotics. Previously

leading mobility

company Etepetete.

grocery delivery

builder and VC

business intelligence

built Aitme Robotics

platform owned by

European market

with +12k employees.

Flagship Founders.

consultancy.

for four years.

Daimler.

leader for 10 years.

Bjoern

Lin

Pölking

Yang

VP Culinary

MD Asia Pacific

Ex Head of Menu

Managed the

at McDonalds for

establishment of

seven years.

clinics and labs

across China at

Rarsig Medical.

Pioneering global developments in food service robotics with a team of experts

4

+75

Offices & Labs

Robotics, AI and

across Germany

Engineering experts

42M

2021

Growth Capital

Founded in

in Group

Hamburg

R&D Center in Munich

HQ in Hamburg

Acting on three core company objectives in order to disrupt the global food service market

Serving

Enable global

Achieve full0

Affordability

Access

Autonomy

Making quality meals accessible to every human by drastically reducing food production costs.

Creating an autonomous network of food production robots across the globe to fuel humanity.

Solving the unprecedented challenges in food service through integration of AI robotics.

02

AI Robotics and Autonomy

Building a holistic ecosystem by leveraging the intersections between AI and robotics

END-TO-END

TECH SOLUTION

  • Connectivity of all core technologies for maximum industry impact

LOCALLY OPERATED,

CENTRALLY MANAGED

  • Central OS to manage all processes
  • Global, data-driven operations

CA-10

Circus OS

(Robotics)

(Software)

Culinary Intelligence0

(AI)​

Meet CA-1

A modular production robot engineered to elevate the craft of cooking to full autonomy.

8-17sqm

Minimal footprint, easy to maintain

~1.900

Cold and hot dishes, daily production

+2Bn

Dish variations freshly dispensed and cooked

Certified and patented technology

Running our proprietary Circus OS to power the CA-1 and centrally manage our locally operated robots

Management

Console

  • Proprietary Consumer Apps
  • Platform Integrations
  • Access and control kitchen performance insights
  • HACCP regulatory compliance
  • Robotic Management Control

Operator Fulfillment

System Solution

HACCP Operator Checks

• Dish Labeling and Scanning

Kitchen Control Interface

AI Quality Assurance

Order Backlog Management

AI Waste Management

AI Demand Forecasting

• 3rd party Delivery Integrations

Live Stock Control

Order Handover

Robotic Maintenance Checks

Smart Locker System

