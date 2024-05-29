Running our proprietary Circus OS to power the CA-1 and centrally manage our locally operated robots

A modular production robot engineered to elevate the craft of cooking to full autonomy.

Building a holistic ecosystem by leveraging the intersections between AI and robotics

Solving the unprecedented challenges in food service through integration of AI robotics.

Creating an autonomous network of food production robots across the globe to fuel humanity.

Acting on three core company objectives in order to disrupt the global food service market

Experienced management team with proven track record, ready to build and scale AI robotics in food service

