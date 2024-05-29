Translating the art of cooking to full autonomy
Circus Group I Corporate Teaser I May 2024
We're building the worlds first autonomous food production robot, CA-1.
01
Company and Leadership
Experienced management team with proven track record, ready to build and scale AI robotics in food service
Strategy & Finance
Engineering, Automation and AI
Culinary and Commercialization
Nikolas
Fabian
Dr. Helge
Jan
Thijs
Carsten
Bullwinkel
Becker
Plehn
Sorgenfrei
Bongertman
Wille
CEO
CFO
CTO
VP Engineering
Head of Data
CCO
Co-founder Flink,
Co-founder and
Previously Executive
Expert in interplay
Former Data Lead at
Pioneer and former
European market
partner of the
Board Member at
of software and
FreeNow, European
CEO of the e-food
leader in fast
maritime venture
Initions AG, a leading
robotics. Previously
leading mobility
company Etepetete.
grocery delivery
builder and VC
business intelligence
built Aitme Robotics
platform owned by
European market
with +12k employees.
Flagship Founders.
consultancy.
for four years.
Daimler.
leader for 10 years.
Bjoern
Lin
Pölking
Yang
VP Culinary
MD Asia Pacific
Ex Head of Menu
Managed the
at McDonalds for
establishment of
seven years.
clinics and labs
across China at
Rarsig Medical.
Pioneering global developments in food service robotics with a team of experts
4
+75
Offices & Labs
Robotics, AI and
across Germany
Engineering experts
42M
2021
Growth Capital
Founded in
in Group
Hamburg
R&D Center in Munich
HQ in Hamburg
Acting on three core company objectives in order to disrupt the global food service market
Serving
Enable global
Achieve full0
Affordability
Access
Autonomy
Making quality meals accessible to every human by drastically reducing food production costs.
Creating an autonomous network of food production robots across the globe to fuel humanity.
Solving the unprecedented challenges in food service through integration of AI robotics.
02
AI Robotics and Autonomy
Building a holistic ecosystem by leveraging the intersections between AI and robotics
END-TO-END
TECH SOLUTION
- Connectivity of all core technologies for maximum industry impact
LOCALLY OPERATED,
CENTRALLY MANAGED
- Central OS to manage all processes
- Global, data-driven operations
CA-10
Circus OS
(Robotics)
(Software)
Culinary Intelligence0
(AI)
Meet CA-1
A modular production robot engineered to elevate the craft of cooking to full autonomy.
8-17sqm
Minimal footprint, easy to maintain
~1.900
Cold and hot dishes, daily production
+2Bn
Dish variations freshly dispensed and cooked
Certified and patented technology
Running our proprietary Circus OS to power the CA-1 and centrally manage our locally operated robots
Management
Console
- Proprietary Consumer Apps
- Platform Integrations
- Access and control kitchen performance insights
- HACCP regulatory compliance
- Robotic Management Control
Operator Fulfillment
System Solution
•
HACCP Operator Checks
• Dish Labeling and Scanning
•
Kitchen Control Interface
•
AI Quality Assurance
•
Order Backlog Management
•
AI Waste Management
•
AI Demand Forecasting
• 3rd party Delivery Integrations
•
Live Stock Control
•
Order Handover
•
Robotic Maintenance Checks
•
Smart Locker System
