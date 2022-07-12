Cirmaker Technology : Financial 07/12/2022 | 12:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cirmaker Technology Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Notes ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4 Harmonized sales tax recoverable 5 Due from related companies 6 Total Current Assets Equipment 7 Total Assets STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY & LIABILITIES Current Liablities Income taxes payable Trade and other payables 9 Accrued management salaries Total Current Liabilities Long term liabilities Total Liabilities SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Preferred A Stock, $.001 par value (50,000,000 Issued shares authorized) Common stock, $.001 par value (150,000,000 Issued shares authorized) Accumulated deficit Total Shareholders' Equity Total Liabilities and Equity As at March 31, As at December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) ($) ($) - 23,282 23,282 - - 23,282 23,282 105,022 105,022 128,304 128,304 16,022 130,76922,830 23,91423,914 170,70562,766 -- 170,70562,766 1,0001,000 26,39326,393 38,14538,145 65,538563,096 236,243659,594 Cirmaker Technology Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 REVENUE COST OF SALES GROSS PROFIT OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative expense TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS) OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSE) Other income Interest expense Impairment loss PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX Taxes NET PROFIT / (LOSS) For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ---- $ ---- - (4,900) (4,900) 11,675 11,675 16,575 - (1,838) (443,800) (497,558) - (497,558) Cirmaker Technology Corporation Statement of Shareholders' Equity As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Series A - Preferred Stock Common Stock Accumulated Profit Shares Par Shares Par / (Deficit) As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 1,000,000 1,000 26,393,443 26,393 535,703 Series B - preferred stock issued during the year - - - Profit / (loss) for the period (497,558) As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 1,000,000 1,000 26,393,443 26,393 38,145 Total 563,096 - (497,558) 65,538 Cirmaker Technology Corporation Statement of cashflows As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities 2021 (Loss) / profit before income tax (497,558) Adjustment for non cash charges and other items 443,800 Changes in operating assets (53,758) Decrease / (increase) in sales tax receivable - (Decrease) / increase in trade payables (130,769) (Decrease) / increase in accrued management expenses (23,914) (Decrease) / increase in income taxes payable - Decrease / (increase) in due from related parties - (154,683) Cash flow from operating activities (99,322) Cash flow from investing activities Additions / disposal in fixed assets (50,000) Additions in investments - Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities (50,000) Cash flow from financing activities Increase / (decrease) in long term debts (443,800) Issuance of share capital - Issuance / (Buy back) of shares - Cash flow from financing activities (443,800) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (697,805) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year (697,805) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year - Cirmaker Technology Corporation Notes to the Financial Statements For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS

Cirmaker Technology Corporation, a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), (formerly called Wrestle - Plex Sports Entertainment Group Limited) was incorporated on June 1, 2000. The Company was in the development stage, and operated to provide sports entertainment, specifically in the area of professional wrestling. In 2002, the Company discontinued its operations and devoted all of its efforts toward effecting a business combination with an operating entity.

On December 3, 2002, the Company entered into a stock purchase agreement which was later amended (as so amended, the "Purchase Agreement"), with Cirmaker Industry Co., Ltd. ("Cirmaker Taiwan"). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, on March 21, 2003 (the "Acquisition Date") the Company acquired approximately 75% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Cirmaker Taiwan.

Cirmaker Taiwan was incorporated under the Company Law of Taiwan, Republic of China ("ROC") on June 18, 1984.

Cirmaker Taiwan is in the business of manufacturing a wide variety of electronic parts and components for sales primarily in the Asian markets. Its products include digital TV receivers (set top boxes), computer heat dispersion systems, electronic terminals, and various other electronic parts and accessories. The Company also imports and exports computer chips and various electronic products. BASIS OF PREPARATION Statement of compliance

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern. Accounting Convention

These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes. Going concern

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern no adjustments have been made for any other outcome.

The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on the Company's ability to raise additional capital and expand its business and to satisfy current delinquent debt. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. The Company anticipates raising additional working capital through the issuance of debt and equity securities.

