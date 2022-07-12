Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Cirmaker Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CRKT   US1729711036

CIRMAKER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(CRKT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:43 2022-07-08 pm EDT
0.0699 USD   +2.79%
2021CIRMAKER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Cirmaker Technology Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
2017Cirmaker Technology Corp. has Changed its Name to Go Silver Toprich Holding, Inc
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cirmaker Technology : Financial

07/12/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Cirmaker Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

Notes

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

Harmonized sales tax recoverable

5

Due from related companies

6

Total Current Assets

Equipment

7

Total Assets

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Current Liablities

Income taxes payable

Trade and other payables

9

Accrued management salaries

Total Current Liabilities

Long term liabilities

Total Liabilities

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Preferred A Stock, $.001 par value (50,000,000 Issued shares authorized)

Common stock, $.001 par value (150,000,000 Issued shares authorized)

Accumulated deficit

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Equity

As at March 31,

As at December 31,

2022 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

($)

($)

-

23,282

23,282

-

-

23,282

23,282

105,022

105,022

128,304

128,304

16,022

130,76922,830

23,91423,914

170,70562,766

--

170,70562,766

1,0001,000

26,39326,393

38,14538,145

65,538563,096

236,243659,594

Cirmaker Technology Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations For the quarter ended March 31, 2022

REVENUE

COST OF SALES

GROSS PROFIT

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expense

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS)

OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSE)

Other income

Interest expense

Impairment loss

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

Taxes

NET PROFIT / (LOSS)

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022

---- $ ----

-

(4,900) (4,900)

11,675

11,675

16,575

-

(1,838)

(443,800)

(497,558)

-

(497,558)

Cirmaker Technology Corporation

Statement

of

Shareholders'

Equity

As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

Series A - Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Accumulated Profit

Shares

Par

Shares

Par

/ (Deficit)

As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

1,000,000

1,000

26,393,443

26,393

535,703

Series B - preferred stock issued during the year

-

-

-

Profit / (loss) for the period

(497,558)

As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

1,000,000

1,000

26,393,443

26,393

38,145

Total

563,096

-

(497,558)

65,538

Cirmaker Technology Corporation

Statement of cashflows

As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities

2021

(Loss) / profit before income tax

(497,558)

Adjustment for non cash charges and other items

443,800

Changes in operating assets

(53,758)

Decrease / (increase) in sales tax receivable

-

(Decrease) / increase in trade payables

(130,769)

(Decrease) / increase in accrued management expenses

(23,914)

(Decrease) / increase in income taxes payable

-

Decrease / (increase) in due from related parties

-

(154,683)

Cash flow from operating activities

(99,322)

Cash flow from investing activities

Additions / disposal in fixed assets

(50,000)

Additions in investments

-

Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities

(50,000)

Cash flow from financing activities

Increase / (decrease) in long term debts

(443,800)

Issuance of share capital

-

Issuance / (Buy back) of shares

-

Cash flow from financing activities

(443,800)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(697,805)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

(697,805)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

-

Cirmaker Technology Corporation

Notes to the Financial Statements

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022

  1. LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS
    Cirmaker Technology Corporation, a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), (formerly called Wrestle - Plex Sports Entertainment Group Limited) was incorporated on June 1, 2000. The Company was in the development stage, and operated to provide sports entertainment, specifically in the area of professional wrestling. In 2002, the Company discontinued its operations and devoted all of its efforts toward effecting a business combination with an operating entity.
    On December 3, 2002, the Company entered into a stock purchase agreement which was later amended (as so amended, the "Purchase Agreement"), with Cirmaker Industry Co., Ltd. ("Cirmaker Taiwan"). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, on March 21, 2003 (the "Acquisition Date") the Company acquired approximately 75% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Cirmaker Taiwan.
    Cirmaker Taiwan was incorporated under the Company Law of Taiwan, Republic of China ("ROC") on June 18, 1984.
    Cirmaker Taiwan is in the business of manufacturing a wide variety of electronic parts and components for sales primarily in the Asian markets. Its products include digital TV receivers (set top boxes), computer heat dispersion systems, electronic terminals, and various other electronic parts and accessories. The Company also imports and exports computer chips and various electronic products.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
  1. Statement of compliance
    The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.
  2. Accounting Convention
    These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.
  3. Going concern
    The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern no adjustments have been made for any other outcome.
    The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on the Company's ability to raise additional capital and expand its business and to satisfy current delinquent debt. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. The Company anticipates raising additional working capital through the issuance of debt and equity securities.
    Management believes that actions presently being taken to obtain additional funding provide the Company the opportunity to operate as a going concern.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cirmaker Technology Corp. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
