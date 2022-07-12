Cirmaker Technology : Financial

Preferred A Stock, $.001 par value (50,000,000 Issued shares authorized)
Common stock, $.001 par value (150,000,000 Issued shares authorized)
Accumulated deficit
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Equity
As at March 31,
As at December 31,
2022 (Unaudited)
2021 (Unaudited)
($)
($)
-
23,282
23,282
-
-
23,282
23,282
105,022
105,022
128,304
128,304
16,022
130,76922,830
23,91423,914
170,70562,766
--
170,70562,766
1,0001,000
26,39326,393
38,14538,145
65,538563,096
236,243659,594
Cirmaker Technology Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations For the quarter ended March 31, 2022
REVENUE
COST OF SALES
GROSS PROFIT
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expense
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS)
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSE)
Other income
Interest expense
Impairment loss
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
Taxes
NET PROFIT / (LOSS)
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022
---- $ ----
-
(4,900) (4,900)
11,675
11,675
16,575
-
(1,838)
(443,800)
(497,558)
-
(497,558)
Cirmaker Technology Corporation
Statement
of
Shareholders'
Equity
As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
Series A - Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Accumulated Profit
Shares
Par
Shares
Par
/ (Deficit)
As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
1,000,000
1,000
26,393,443
26,393
535,703
Series B - preferred stock issued during the year
-
-
-
Profit / (loss) for the period
(497,558)
As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
1,000,000
1,000
26,393,443
26,393
38,145
Total
563,096
-
(497,558)
65,538
Cirmaker Technology Corporation
Statement of cashflows
As at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
2021
(Loss) / profit before income tax
(497,558)
Adjustment for non cash charges and other items
443,800
Changes in operating assets
(53,758)
Decrease / (increase) in sales tax receivable
-
(Decrease) / increase in trade payables
(130,769)
(Decrease) / increase in accrued management expenses
(23,914)
(Decrease) / increase in income taxes payable
-
Decrease / (increase) in due from related parties
-
(154,683)
Cash flow from operating activities
(99,322)
Cash flow from investing activities
Additions / disposal in fixed assets
(50,000)
Additions in investments
-
Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities
(50,000)
Cash flow from financing activities
Increase / (decrease) in long term debts
(443,800)
Issuance of share capital
-
Issuance / (Buy back) of shares
-
Cash flow from financing activities
(443,800)
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(697,805)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
(697,805)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
-
Cirmaker Technology Corporation
Notes to the Financial Statements
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022
LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS
Cirmaker Technology Corporation, a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), (formerly called Wrestle - Plex Sports Entertainment Group Limited) was incorporated on June 1, 2000. The Company was in the development stage, and operated to provide sports entertainment, specifically in the area of professional wrestling. In 2002, the Company discontinued its operations and devoted all of its efforts toward effecting a business combination with an operating entity.
On December 3, 2002, the Company entered into a stock purchase agreement which was later amended (as so amended, the "Purchase Agreement"), with Cirmaker Industry Co., Ltd. ("Cirmaker Taiwan"). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, on March 21, 2003 (the "Acquisition Date") the Company acquired approximately 75% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Cirmaker Taiwan.
Cirmaker Taiwan was incorporated under the Company Law of Taiwan, Republic of China ("ROC") on June 18, 1984.
Cirmaker Taiwan is in the business of manufacturing a wide variety of electronic parts and components for sales primarily in the Asian markets. Its products include digital TV receivers (set top boxes), computer heat dispersion systems, electronic terminals, and various other electronic parts and accessories. The Company also imports and exports computer chips and various electronic products.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
Statement of compliance
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.
Accounting Convention
These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.
Going concern
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern no adjustments have been made for any other outcome.
The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on the Company's ability to raise additional capital and expand its business and to satisfy current delinquent debt. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. The Company anticipates raising additional working capital through the issuance of debt and equity securities.
Management believes that actions presently being taken to obtain additional funding provide the Company the opportunity to operate as a going concern.
