Cirralto : Application for quotation of securities - CRO

12/19/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CIRRALTO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CRO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,049,449

20/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CIRRALTO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

099084143

1.3

ASX issuer code

CRO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

N/A

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CRO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

8,049,449

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210419/pdf/44vn9bg4bnr7np.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

3,176,333

Richard Jarvis

Mr Richard Alan Jarvis + Mrs Linda

Frances Jarvis ATF The Jarvis Family

A/C

2,012,620

David Wood

David Matthew Wood ATF The Woods

Family A/C

1,610,095

Olly Speed

Silvereye Systems Pty Ltd ATF Speed

and Pepper Family A/C

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Andrew Hilton

Andrew Hilton ATF Hilton Family A/C 1,250,401

Issue date

20/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

8,049,449

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

6,799,499 Shares are being issued to eligible employees pursuant to salary sacrifice arrangements instead of cash payment. 1,250,000 Shares are being issued upon achievement of STI performance hurdle.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.042000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cirralto Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,88 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net income 2021 -11,4 M -8,14 M -8,14 M
Net cash 2021 21,4 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales 2021 129x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart CIRRALTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cirralto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRRALTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian Floate Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Richard Alan Jarvis Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ian Richards Non-­Executive Chairman
Stephen Dale Non-Executive Director
Howard Digby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRRALTO LIMITED23.68%105
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.58%2 431 084
SEA LIMITED6.91%118 024
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.07%88 706
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE55.67%76 717
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.79%59 521