Cirrus Logic : Fact Sheet Q3 FY21

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal Three Months Year Ended Ended Dec. 26, Mar. 28, 2020 2020 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 2.64 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05 0.39 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.22 0.89 Effect of Restructuring costs - 0.36 Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.05) (0.29) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 3.99

*Complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation also available at investor.cirrus.com