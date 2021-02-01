Cirrus Logic : Investor Relations Update Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this presentation contain forward-looking statements, including industry market projections; our revenue growth opportunities; our ability to grow the percent revenue derived from high-performancemixed-signal solutions beyond audio; our ability to increase audio content and share in smartphones; our ability to expand share in audio beyond smartphones; our ability to introduce new high-performancemixed-signal solutions; our ability to invest in products that push the boundaries of power and performance; our ability to leverage our existing portfolio and invest in new products to drive growth; our ability to leverage our mixed-signal expertise into new product categories; our ability to meaningfully expand our SAM with new applications and technologies; our forecasted revenue, gross margin and R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles; and our estimate for our FY21 and future years' effective tax rate. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.