Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cirrus Logic, Inc.    CRUS

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.

(CRUS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/01 04:00:00 pm
97.86 USD   +4.45%
05:16pCIRRUS LOGIC : Fact Sheet Q3 FY21
PU
05:12pCIRRUS LOGIC : Investor Relations Update Presentation
PU
05:02pCIRRUS LOGIC : View Shareholder LetterPDF 873 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cirrus Logic : Investor Relations Update Presentation

02/01/2021 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Relations Update

As of February 1, 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this presentation contain forward-looking statements, including industry market projections; our revenue growth opportunities; our ability to grow the percent revenue derived from high-performancemixed-signal solutions beyond audio; our ability to increase audio content and share in smartphones; our ability to expand share in audio beyond smartphones; our ability to introduce new high-performancemixed-signal solutions; our ability to invest in products that push the boundaries of power and performance; our ability to leverage our existing portfolio and invest in new products to drive growth; our ability to leverage our mixed-signal expertise into new product categories; our ability to meaningfully expand our SAM with new applications and technologies; our forecasted revenue, gross margin and R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles; and our estimate for our FY21 and future years' effective tax rate. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

2

Cirrus Logic at a Glance

PROFILE

PRODUCTS

CORE STRENGTHS

Founded in 1984

Smart codecs

Listed on NASDAQ: CRUS

Audio amplifiers

FY20 revenue: $1.28B

Haptic driver and sensing solutions

Headquarters in Austin, Texas

Camera controllers

~1,470 employees worldwide

Product applications: flagship/mid-tier

smartphones, tablets, truly wireless headsets,

wearables, laptops and AR/VR headsets

Analog and digital-signal processing

Engineering execution

World-class customer support

and application expertise

Supply chain management and quality

Extensive IP portfolio (over 3,580

pending and issued patents worldwide)

3

Proven Operating Model

Expand with

more content & more products

Design

best-in-class

custom,

semi-custom & general market products

Leverage

best-in-class IP

Target

fast-growing

markets

Engage tier-one market leaders

Develop

meaningful engineering relationships

SOLID OPERATING

MARGINS

STRONG CASH FLOW

LEADING SUPPLIER OF LOW-POWER, HIGH-

PERFORMANCE, MIXED-

SIGNAL ICS

4

Compelling Strategy for Growth & Diversification

Audio

First Choice in Signal Processing

Advanced

Low-Latency

Low-Power

Outstanding

Customer

Mixed-Signal

Processing

Leadership

Execution

Focus

Design

5

Unique

Corporate

Culture

6

Technology & Market Overview

7

Cirrus Logic Growth Vectors

Tablets

Truly Wireless Headsets

Wearables

Laptops

Other

Smartphones

FOCUSING ON KEY GROWTH VECTORS:

  1. Increasing audio content and share in smartphones
  2. Expanding share in audio beyond smartphones
  3. New high-performance mixed- signal solutions beyond audio

Audio High-Performance

Mixed-Signal

Beyond Audio

FY19

FY20

FY21

12%

13%

~19%*

HIGH-PERFORMANCEMIXED-SIGNAL SOLUTIONS

BEYOND AUDIO (% REVENUE)

*Based on midpoint of guidance as of February 1, 2021

8

Leading Supplier of Audio in Smartphones

  • High market share: supplier to the top 7 smartphone OEMs
  • Expanding content with new and existing customers in mid-tier and flagship smartphones
  • Continued investment in products that push the boundaries of power and performance while enabling a compelling user experience

Boosted

Amplifiers

Smart

Codecs

Boosted

Amplifiers

Top OEMs & brands based on units Source: GFK and company estimates as of February 1, 2021

9

Increasing Audio Penetration Beyond Smartphones

TABLETS / LAPTOPS

WEARABLES / TRULY WIRELESS HEADSETS

  • Stable market: Growth driven by content expansion and increased penetration
  • Tablets: Supplier to 3 of the top 5 OEMs
  • Laptops: Supplier to 2 of the top 5 OEMs
  • Industrial design trends (thinner/larger screen sizes) fueling demand for small, high- performance/low-power products
  • Expanding market: Growth driven by increased share and content
  • Wearables: Supplier to 2 of the top 5 brands
  • Truly wireless headsets: Supplier to 2 of the top 3 brands
  • Form factors require ultra-low power, consistent user experience, and very small footprint

LEVERAGING EXISTING PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING IN NEW PRODUCTS TARGETING THESE

APPLICATIONS TO DRIVE GROWTH

Top OEMs & brands based on units

Source: Canalys, Futuresource, IDC, Strategy Analytics and company estimates as of February 1, 2021

10

High-PerformanceMixed-Signal Capabilities

Low-Power

High-

Performance

MCU / DSP

ADC /DAC

55-nm / 22-

Closed-Loop

nm Process

Control

Nodes

Algorithms

Low-Power

Boosted

Sensing

Amplifiers /

AFE

Drivers

CIRRUS LOGIC CORE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Meaningfully expanding SAM with new applications and technologies:

  • Leveraging mixed-signal expertise into new product categories
  • Fully integrated low-power ICs, small footprint and high-performance mixed- signal

Haptic Driver &

Camera

New

Sensing

Controller

Content

Solutions

OIS / AF *

Opportunities

*OIS: Optical Image Stabilization; AF: Automatic Focus

11

Broadening Product Portfolio

Audio Amplifiers

ASP $0.35 - $0.75

Audio Amplifiers

ASP $0.35 - $0.75

Haptics Drivers

ASP $0.35 - $0.85

Haptics Drivers

ASP $0.35 - $0.85

Smart Codecs

Digital Accessory Codecs

ASP $0.75 - $2.00

ASP $0.60 - $1.50

SMARTPHONES

BEYOND SMARTPHONES

12

Expanding SAM in a Vast Mixed-Signal Market

2019

2024

Further Adjacent Mobile

Haptic Drivers

Opportunities

$240M

$1B

Total Mixed-Signal

Total

-

Camera Controllers

TotalMixed Signal

Market*

Market*

$0.5B

$30B

Audio & Voice:

$45B

Haptic Drivers

Mobile, Accessories

$0.5B

$2.5B

Audio & Voice:

Mobile, Accessories

$3.5B

*Total Mixed-Signal Market represents the worldwide market for analog / mixed-signal components including audio, data conversion, power devices, RF and other interfaces

Total Mixed-Signal Market for Mobile in 2024 ~$20B Source: Databeans, IC insights and company estimates as of February 1, 2021

13

Product Overview

14

Audio Amplifiers

  • Delivering a louder and higher quality audio experience from micro speakers
  • Smartphones transitioning from mono to stereo speakers
  • Ultra-lowpower required for extended playback
  • Advanced power management applied to protect speakers and manage battery performance
  • Demand expanding beyond smartphones into tablets, truly wireless headsets, wearables, laptops and AR/VR headsets

Boosted Amplifier

Speaker Protection

Ultra-Low Power DSP

High-Quality Audio

Battery Management

Monitoring ADCs

15

Haptic Driver & Sensing Solutions

  • Waterproofing and advanced industrial design trends are driving customers to replace mechanical buttons with sensor and LRA-based haptic driver and sensing solutions
  • Ultra-lowlatency boosted driver required to deliver highly responsive and consistent haptic feedback to user
  • Enabling new user experiences with custom tactile feedback
  • Demand expanding beyond

smartphones into tablets,

Boosted Driver

wearables, laptops and AR/VR

Home Button

headsets

  • Haptic drivers are an example of the company's expansion into adjacent markets where real-time edge processing is critical

Ultra-Low Power DSP

Virtual Side Buttons

Custom Tactile Feedback

Monitoring ADCs

16

Smart Codecs

Cirrus Logic's extensive portfolio of audio and voice technology delivers complete product solutions for smartphones, tablets, truly wireless headsets, wearables, laptops and AR/VR headsets.

Hi-Fi DACs

Voice Capture

Secure Voice Authentication

Voice Activation

Barge-In

Ultra-Low Power DSP

Far-Field Voice

Customer Software

Adaptive & Hybrid ANC

3rd Party Ecosystems

Anti-Spoofing

High-Performance ADCs

17

Financials

18

Track Record of Long-Term Revenue Growth

10-YEAR CAGR OF 19%

ANNUAL REVENUE FY10-FY20 (M)

Growth fueled by strong

demand for audio, voice and

$1,539

$1,532

other signal processing

products

$1,281

$1,169

$1,186

$917

$370

$221

$810

$714

$427

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

19

Financial Highlights

BALANCE SHEET

BUYBACK

TAXES

  • $697M total cash, up from $612M in the September quarter
  • Q3 ending inventory $143M, down from the prior quarter
  • In Q3, we utilized $35M to repurchase 459,170 shares at an average price of $76.22
  • In FY20, we used $120M to repurchase ~2M shares at an average price of $56.32
  • As of December 26, 2020, we have $55M remaining in the January 2019 share repurchase program. The Board of Directors recently authorized an additional $350M for share repurchases.
  • FY21 worldwide non-GAAP effective tax rate expected to range from ~12% to 14%
  • FY22 worldwide non-GAAP effective tax rate expected to range from ~13% to 15%

20

Strong Cash Generation

CASH GENERATION

  • Generated $1.3B of operating cash flow over last 5 full fiscal years
  • Ended Q3 FY21 with $697M cash and investments globally

TRAILING TWELVE MONTH OPERATING CASH FLOW AND CAPEX (M)

$296

$256

$239

$220 $226

USE OF CASH

  • Investment in R&D, M&A and share repurchases
  • Share repurchases over the last 5 full fiscal years:
    • Total cash used: $532M
    • Total shares repurchased: ~12M
  • Infrastructure improvements and capital expenditures

$27

$21

$16

$16

$16

Q3/FY20

Q4/FY20

Q1/FY21

Q2/FY21

Q3/FY21

TTM CF Ops

TTM Capex

21

Operating Profit Profile

35%

GAAP

Non-GAAP*

30%

30%

28%

27%

25%

25%

24%

22%

20%

19%

19%

17%

15%

15%

10%

10%

8%

5%

4%

2%

0%

Q1/FY20

Q2/FY20

Q3/FY20

Q4/FY20

Q1/FY21

Q2/FY21

Q3/FY21

*GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations available on slide 25 and at https://investor.cirrus.com

22

Financial Results and Outlook

RESULTS

REVENUE

GROSS MARGIN

Q3 FY21

$485.8M

51.8%

GUIDANCE*

REVENUE

GROSS MARGIN

Q4 FY21

$280 - $320M

50% - 52%

COMBINED

R&D / SG&A

$121.8M

(includes $13.1M in stock-based comp, $3M in amortization of acquisition intangibles)

COMBINED

R&D / SG&A

$121 - $127M

(includes $15M in stock-based comp, $3M in amortization of acquisition intangibles)

*As of February 1, 2021

23

Quarterly Revenue and EPS

CIRRUS LOGIC REVENUE Q1 FY20 TO Q4 FY21 (M)

CIRRUS LOGIC EPS Q1 FY20 TO Q3 FY21

$500

$486

$2.50

GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS**

$450

$2.13

$400

$389

$2.00

$1.91

$375

$350

$347

$1.55

$300

$300*

$1.50

$1.41

$279

$243

$1.27

$1.26

$250

$238

$1.13

$1.00

$0.99

$200

$150

$0.68

$0.53

$100

$0.50

$0.35

$0.30

$50

$0.17

$0.08

$0

$0.00

Q1/FY20

Q2/FY20

Q3/FY20

Q4/FY20

Q1/FY21

Q2/FY21

Q3/FY21

Q4/FY21

Q1/FY20

Q2/FY20

Q3/FY20

Q4/FY20

Q1/FY21

Q2/FY21

Q3/FY21

In Q3 FY21, our largest customer represented 87% total revenue

*Midpoint of guidance as of February 1, 2021 **GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation available on slide 25 and at https://investor.cirrus.com

24

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

We use these Non-GAAP financial numbers to assist us in the management of the Company because we believe that this information provides a more consistent and complete understanding of the underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the uniqueness of these charges. We are not able to provide guidance on our GAAP tax rate or a related reconciliation without unreasonable efforts since our future GAAP tax rate depends on our future stock price and related stock-based compensation information that is not currently available.

Dec. 26,

Sep. 26,

Jun. 27,

Mar. 28,

Dec. 28,

Sep. 28,

Jun. 29,

Mar. 30,

Dec. 29,

Net Income Reconciliation

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Q3'21

Q2'21

Q1'21

Q4'20

Q3'20

Q2'20

Q1'20

Q4'19

Q3'19

GAAP Net Income

$

114,368

$

59,486

$

18,209

$

10,158

$

68,512

$

76,210

$

4,618

$

6,157

$

29,933

Amortization & other acquisition related items

2,998

2,998

2,998

3,000

6,470

6,722

7,228

7,228

7,630

Stock-based compensation expense

13,287

15,476

13,306

14,052

14,160

13,759

11,786

12,583

11,181

U.K. pension settlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,768

Other expenses *

-

-

352

20,602

1,323

-

-

(4,913)

-

Adjustment for income taxes

(2,897)

(2,293)

(2,982)

(6,320)

(4,871)

(3,417)

(2,803)

1,202

(7,003)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

127,756

$

75,667

$

31,883

$

41,492

$

85,594

$

93,274

$

20,829

$

22,257

$

55,509

Earnings Per Share reconciliation

GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$

1.91

$

0.99

$

0.30

$

0.17

$

1.13

$

1.27

$

0.08

$

0.10

$

0.49

Effect of Amortization & other acquisition related items

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.11

0.11

0.12

0.12

0.13

Effect of Stock-based compensation expense

0.22

0.26

0.22

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.20

0.21

0.18

Effect of U.K. pension settlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.23

Effect of Other expenses *

-

-

0.01

0.34

0.02

-

-

(0.08)

-

Effect of Adjustment for income taxes

(0.05)

(0.04)

(0.05)

(0.11)

(0.08)

(0.06)

(0.05)

0.02

(0.12)

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$

2.13

$

1.26

$

0.53

$

0.68

$

1.41

$

1.55

$

0.35

$

0.37

$

0.91

Operating Income Reconciliation

GAAP Operating Income

$

129,650

$

64,153

$

18,675

$

9,981

$

72,679

$

86,676

$

4,144

$

7,107

$

44,241

GAAP Operating Margin

26.7%

18.5%

7.7%

3.6%

19.4%

22.3%

1.7%

3.0%

13.6%

Amortization & other acquisition related items

2,998

2,998

2,998

3,000

6,470

6,722

7,228

7,228

7,630

Stock-based compensation expense - COGS

236

197

207

213

200

254

241

288

220

Stock-based compensation expense - R&D

9,526

9,235

8,653

9,446

9,343

7,830

7,240

8,270

6,761

Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A

3,525

6,044

4,446

4,393

4,617

5,675

4,305

4,025

4,200

Other expenses *

-

-

352

20,602

1,323

-

-

(4,913)

-

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

145,935

$

82,627

$

35,331

$

47,635

$

94,632

$

107,157

$

23,158

$

22,005

$

63,052

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

30.0%

23.8%

14.6%

17.1%

25.3%

27.6%

9.7%

9.2%

19.4%

Operating Expense Reconciliation

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

121,850

$

116,057

$

108,797

$

136,254

$

124,826

$

121,257

$

118,350

$

117,532

$

118,939

Amortization & other acquisition related items

(2,998)

(2,998)

(2,998)

(3,000)

(6,470)

(6,722)

(7,228)

(7,228)

(7,630)

Stock-based compensation expense - R&D

(9,526)

(9,235)

(8,653)

(9,446)

(9,343)

(7,830)

(7,240)

(8,270)

(6,761)

Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A

(3,525)

(6,044)

(4,446)

(4,393)

(4,617)

(5,675)

(4,305)

(4,025)

(4,200)

Other expenses *

-

-

(352)

(20,724)

(1,201)

-

-

4,913

-

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

105,801

$

97,780

$

92,348

$

98,691

$

103,195

$

101,030

$

99,577

$

102,922

$

100,348

Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation

GAAP Gross Profit

$

251,500

$

180,210

$

127,472

$

146,235

$

197,505

$

207,933

$

122,494

$

124,639

$

163,180

GAAP Gross Margin

51.8%

51.9%

52.6%

52.4%

52.7%

53.5%

51.4%

51.8%

50.3%

Stock-based compensation expense - COGS

236

197

207

213

200

254

241

288

220

Other expenses *

-

-

-

(122)

122

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

251,736

$

180,407

$

127,679

$

146,326

$

197,827

$

208,187

$

122,735

$

124,927

$

163,400

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

51.8%

51.9%

52.6%

52.4%

52.8%

53.5%

51.5%

52.0%

50.4%

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation

GAAP Tax Expense

$

16,281

$

6,829

$

2,153

$

2,191

$

5,996

$

12,148

$

1,433

$

3,048

$

2,381

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

12.5%

10.3%

10.6%

17.7%

8.0%

13.7%

23.7%

33.1%

7.4%

Adjustments to income taxes

2,897

2,293

2,982

6,320

4,871

3,417

2,803

(1,202)

7,003

Non-GAAP Tax Expense

$

19,178

$

9,122

$

5,135

$

8,511

$

10,867

$

15,565

$

4,236

$

1,846

$

9,384

Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate

13.1%

10.8%

13.9%

17.0%

11.3%

14.3%

16.9%

7.7%

14.5%

Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation

GAAP Tax Expense

$

0.27

$

0.11

$

0.04

$

0.04

$

0.10

$

0.20

$

0.02

$

0.05

$

0.04

Adjustments to income taxes

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.11

0.08

0.06

0.05

(0.02)

0.12

Non-GAAP Tax Expense

$

0.32

$

0.15

$

0.09

$

0.15

$

0.18

$

0.26

$

0.07

$

0.03

$

0.16

  • Other expenses may contain certain items such as acquisition expenses, litigation expenses, proceeds from a patent agreement, restructuring items, sales reorganizations, asset gains and impairments. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations also available at www.cirrus.com.

25

Disclaimer

Cirrus Logic Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
05:16pCIRRUS LOGIC : Fact Sheet Q3 FY21
PU
05:12pCIRRUS LOGIC : Investor Relations Update Presentation
PU
05:02pCIRRUS LOGIC : View Shareholder LetterPDF 873 KB
PU
04:13pCIRRUS LOGIC : Fiscal Q3 Results Top Street Estimates; Fiscal Q4 Revenue Guidanc..
MT
04:11pCIRRUS LOGIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:06pCIRRUS LOGIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04:02pCIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
04:01pCIRRUS LOGIC : Reports Q3 FY21 Revenue of $485.8 Million
BU
04:01pCIRRUS LOGIC : Earnings Flash (CRUS) CIRRUS LOGIC Reports Q3 EPS $2.13, vs. Stre..
MT
04:01pCIRRUS LOGIC : Earnings Flash (CRUS) CIRRUS LOGIC Reports Q3 Revenue $485.8M, vs..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 349 M - -
Net income 2021 197 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 431 M 5 431 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 443
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 99,78 $
Last Close Price 93,69 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Forsyth President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Tupman Chairman
Thurman Klay Case Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jeff Baumgartner Vice President-Research & Development
Justin Dougherty Vice President-Engineering Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.13.98%5 431
MEDIATEK INC.21.15%49 391
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.10.71%27 909
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.70%20 489
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-18.97%14 452
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.33%11 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ