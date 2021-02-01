Cirrus Logic : Investor Relations Update Presentation

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this presentation contain forward-looking statements, including industry market projections; our revenue growth opportunities; our ability to grow the percent revenue derived from high-performancemixed-signal solutions beyond audio; our ability to increase audio content and share in smartphones; our ability to expand share in audio beyond smartphones; our ability to introduce new high-performancemixed-signal solutions; our ability to invest in products that push the boundaries of power and performance; our ability to leverage our existing portfolio and invest in new products to drive growth; our ability to leverage our mixed-signal expertise into new product categories; our ability to meaningfully expand our SAM with new applications and technologies; our forecasted revenue, gross margin and R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles; and our estimate for our FY21 and future years' effective tax rate. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
Cirrus Logic at a Glance
PROFILE
PRODUCTS
CORE STRENGTHS
Founded in 1984
Smart codecs
Listed on NASDAQ: CRUS
Audio amplifiers
FY20 revenue: $1.28B
Haptic driver and sensing solutions
Headquarters in Austin, Texas
Camera controllers
~1,470 employees worldwide
Product applications: flagship/mid-tier
smartphones, tablets, truly wireless headsets,
wearables, laptops and AR/VR headsets
Analog and digital-signal processing
Engineering execution
World-class customer support
and application expertise
Supply chain management and quality
Extensive IP portfolio (over 3,580
pending and issued patents worldwide)
Proven Operating Model
Expand with
more content & more products
Design
best-in-class
custom,
semi-custom & general market products
Leverage
best-in-class IP
Target
fast-growing
markets
Engage tier-one market leaders
Develop
meaningful engineering relationships
SOLID OPERATING
MARGINS
STRONG CASH FLOW
LEADING SUPPLIER OF LOW-POWER, HIGH-
PERFORMANCE, MIXED-
SIGNAL ICS
Compelling Strategy for Growth & Diversification
Audio
First Choice in Signal Processing
Advanced
Low-Latency
Low-Power
Outstanding
Customer
Mixed-Signal
Processing
Leadership
Execution
Focus
Design
Unique
Corporate
Culture
Technology & Market Overview
Cirrus Logic Growth Vectors
Tablets
Truly Wireless Headsets
Wearables
Laptops
Other
Smartphones
FOCUSING ON KEY GROWTH VECTORS:
Increasing audio content and share in smartphones
Expanding share in audio beyond smartphones
New high-performance mixed- signal solutions beyond audio
Audio High-Performance
Mixed-Signal
Beyond Audio
FY19
FY20
FY21
12%
13%
~19%*
HIGH-PERFORMANCEMIXED-SIGNAL SOLUTIONS
BEYOND AUDIO (% REVENUE)
*Based on midpoint of guidance as of February 1, 2021
Leading Supplier of Audio in Smartphones
High market share: supplier to the top 7 smartphone OEMs
Expanding content with new and existing customers in mid-tier and flagship smartphones
Continued investment in products that push the boundaries of power and performance while enabling a compelling user experience
Boosted
Amplifiers
Smart
Codecs
Boosted
Amplifiers
Top OEMs & brands based on units Source: GFK and company estimates as of February 1, 2021
Increasing Audio Penetration Beyond Smartphones
TABLETS / LAPTOPS
WEARABLES / TRULY WIRELESS HEADSETS
Stable market: Growth driven by content expansion and increased penetration
(includes $13.1M in stock-based comp, $3M in amortization of acquisition intangibles)
COMBINED
R&D / SG&A
$121 - $127M
(includes $15M in stock-based comp, $3M in amortization of acquisition intangibles)
*As of February 1, 2021
Quarterly Revenue and EPS
CIRRUS LOGIC REVENUE Q1 FY20 TO Q4 FY21 (M)
CIRRUS LOGIC EPS Q1 FY20 TO Q3 FY21
$500
$486
$2.50
GAAP EPS
Non-GAAP EPS**
$450
$2.13
$400
$389
$2.00
$1.91
$375
$350
$347
$1.55
$300
$300*
$1.50
$1.41
$279
$243
$1.27
$1.26
$250
$238
$1.13
$1.00
$0.99
$200
$150
$0.68
$0.53
$100
$0.50
$0.35
$0.30
$50
$0.17
$0.08
$0
$0.00
Q1/FY20
Q2/FY20
Q3/FY20
Q4/FY20
Q1/FY21
Q2/FY21
Q3/FY21
Q4/FY21
Q1/FY20
Q2/FY20
Q3/FY20
Q4/FY20
Q1/FY21
Q2/FY21
Q3/FY21
In Q3 FY21, our largest customer represented 87% total revenue
*Midpoint of guidance as of February 1, 2021
