Investor Relations Update
As of May 7, 2024
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this presentation contain forward-looking statements, including industry market projections; our revenue growth opportunities; our ability to grow the percent revenue derived from high-performancemixed-signal (HPMS) solutions beyond audio; our ability to fuel product and application diversification; our ability to maintain our leadership position in smartphone audio; our ability to increase HPMS content in smartphones; our ability to leverage our strength in audio and HPMS to expand into additional applications and markets with new and existing components; our ability to introduce new high-performance mixed- signal solutions; our ability to leverage our mixed- signal expertise into new product categories; our ability to expand our SAM with new applications and technologies; our ability to drive long-term revenue growth; our ability to expand long-term operating profit; our ability to generate strong cash flow; our ability to control discretionary spending, while prioritizing R&D investments to address strategic opportunities; our ability to capitalize on R&D efficiencies and leverage SG&A; our ability to invest in R&D to fuel organic growth; our ability to pursue M&A opportunities that strengthen our technology portfolio or broaden end market exposure; our ability to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases; our forecasted revenue, gross margin and R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition intangibles. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependence on a limited number of customers and distributors for a substantial portion of our sales; our dependence on subcontractors internationally, which subjects us to political, economic, climate, and natural disaster risks; and the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 25, 2023, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
2
Industry and Market Data
In this presentation, we rely on and refer to information and statistics regarding the sectors in which we compete and other industry data. We obtain statistics form third-party sources, including reports by market research firms. Although we believe these sources are reliable, they have not been independently verified. We have supplemented this information where necessary with our own internal estimates, taking into account publicly available information about other industry participants and our management's best view regarding information that is not publicly available. Such information is inherently subject to uncertainties by its nature, and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions and circumstances reflected in this information. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information in this presentation, including non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, operating profit, and operating expenses. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management uses such information to evaluate and manage the company and believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
3
Cirrus Logic at a Glance
PROFILE
PRODUCTS
Founded in 1984
Smart codecs
Listed on NASDAQ: CRUS
Amplifiers
FY24 revenue: $1.79B
Haptics & sensing solutions
Headquarters in Austin, Texas
Camera controllers
1,625 employees worldwide
Battery & power ICs
CORE STRENGTHS
Analog and digital-signal processing
Engineering execution
World-class customer support
and application expertise
Supply chain management and quality
Extensive IP portfolio (~3,880 pending
& issued patents worldwide)
4
Strategy for Growth Through Product Diversification
MARKETS
STRATEGY
Audio
Leverage core strengths and proven track record to fuel product diversification
Advanced Mixed-
Low-Latency
Low-Power
Outstanding
Extensive
STRENGTHS
Intellectual
Signal Design
Processing
Leadership
Execution
Property Portfolio
5
Proven Operating Model
Expand with more content
- diversify product portfolio
Design
best-in-class
custom,
semi-custom & general market products
Leverage
best-in-class IP
Target
fast-growing
markets
Engage tier-one market leaders
Develop
meaningful engineering relationships
SOLID OPERATING
MARGINS
STRONG CASH FLOW
LEADING SUPPLIER OF LOW-POWER, HIGH-
PERFORMANCE, MIXED-
SIGNAL ICS
5
Award-Winning
Corporate Culture
- Helps attract and retain a talented workforce, including highly-skilledmixed-signal engineers
- Fosters long-tenured employees who maintain relationships and continuity with customers
- Plays a key role in motivating employees and fueling a culture of innovation
6
Technology & Market Overview
8
Cirrus Logic Growth Strategy
Laptops
Tablets
AR/VR
Wearables
Other
Smartphones
Audio
Amplifiers,
Smart Codecs
High-Performance
Mixed-Signal
Camera Controllers,
Haptics & Sensing Solutions,
Battery & Power ICs
THREE-PRONGED STRATEGY:
- Maintaining our leadership position in smartphone audio
- Increasing HPMS content in smartphones
- Leveraging our strength in audio and HPMS to expand into additional applications and markets with new and existing components
9
Expanding SAM in a Vast Mixed-Signal Market
$4.0B 2023
Audio
$2.6B
High-Performance
Mixed-Signal
$1.4B
$9.0B
2028
Audio
$3.3B
High-Performance
Mixed-Signal
$5.7B
Audio: smart codecs, amplifiers, ADCs, DACs, and DSPs
High-PerformanceMixed-Signal: battery and power ICs, camera controllers, and haptic and sensing solutions Source: Databeans, IC insights, and company estimates as of May 7, 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cirrus Logic Inc. published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 21:20:30 UTC.