AUSTIN, Texas - May 7, 2024 - Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) today posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, which ended March 30, 2024, as well as the company's current business outlook.

"Cirrus Logic made excellent progress in FY24. During the year, we introduced a third- generation camera controller, ramped new products in support of our growing momentum in the laptop market, and completed development of our next-generation custom boosted amplifier and first 22-nanometer smart codec, while also making significant investments in future products and intellectual property," said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer.

"Additionally, the company's disciplined execution helped deliver a year-over-year increase in non-GAAP earnings per share. We appreciate the support and trust of our customers, employees, and shareholders and continue to be excited about the opportunities we see for growth and product diversification in the future."

Reported Financial Results - Fourth Quarter FY24

  • Revenue of $371.8 million;
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.8 percent and 51.9 percent;
  • GAAP operating expenses of $140.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $116.5 million; and
  • GAAP earnings per share of $0.81 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.24.

Reported Financial Results - Full Fiscal Year 2024

  • Revenue of $1.79 billion;
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.2 percent and 51.3 percent;
  • GAAP operating expenses of $572.6 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $470.4 million; and
  • GAAP earnings per share of $4.90 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.59.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook - First Quarter FY25

  • Revenue is expected to range between $290 million and $350 million;
  • GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and
  • Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $142 million and $148 million, including approximately $22 million in stock- based compensation expense and $2 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, resulting in a non-GAAP operating expense range between $118 million and $124 million.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the investor relations website at investor.cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion or by calling (609) 800-9909 or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Access Code: 95424).

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power,high-precisionmixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Contact:

Chelsea Heffernan

Vice President, Investor Relations

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

  1. 851-4125Investor@cirrus.com

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, diluted share count, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, effective tax rate, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our ability to capitalize on opportunities for growth and product diversification in the future; and our estimates for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related costs. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "target," "project," "believe," "goals," "opportunity," "estimates," "intend," and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships; the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results; recent significant increases in inflation in the U.S and overseas; the level and timing of orders and shipments during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 25, 2023 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Summary Financial Data Follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Mar. 30,

Dec. 30,

Mar. 25,

Mar. 30,

Mar. 25,

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Q4'24

Q3'24

Q4'23

Q4'24

Q4'23

Audio

$

226,681

$

378,597

$

232,402

$

1,083,939

$

1,172,007

High-PerformanceMixed-Signal

145,146

240,387

140,420

704,951

725,610

Net sales

371,827

618,984

372,822

1,788,890

1,897,617

Cost of sales

179,202

301,520

186,468

872,818

940,638

Gross profit

192,625

317,464

186,354

916,072

956,979

Gross margin

51.8 %

51.3 %

50.0 %

51.2 %

50.4 %

Research and development

103,383

112,672

115,162

426,475

458,412

Selling, general and administrative

36,866

37,604

37,642

144,172

153,144

Restructuring

-

(360)

10,632

1,959

10,632

Intangibles impairment

-

-

85,760

-

85,760

Total operating expenses

140,249

149,916

249,196

572,606

707,948

Income (loss) from operations

52,376

167,548

(62,842)

343,466

249,031

Interest income (expense)

7,360

4,889

4,720

20,578

9,087

Other income (expense)

(78)

(337)

(464)

(108)

(3,379)

Income (loss) before income taxes

59,658

172,100

(58,586)

363,936

254,739

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

14,816

33,377

(4,917)

89,364

78,036

Net income (loss)

$

44,842

$

138,723

$

(53,669)

$

274,572

$

176,703

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.83

$

2.57

$

(0.97)

$

5.06

$

3.18

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

$

0.81

$

2.50

$

(0.97)

$

4.90

$

3.09

Weighted average number of shares:

Basic

53,739

54,016

55,219

54,290

55,614

Diluted

55,559

55,592

55,219

56,021

57,226

Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Mar. 30,

Dec. 30,

Mar. 25,

Mar. 30,

Mar. 25,

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

Q4'24

Q3'24

Q4'23

Q4'24

Q4'23

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$

44,842

$

138,723

$

(53,669)

$

274,572

$

176,703

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

1,973

1,972

7,657

8,285

32,086

Stock-based compensation expense

22,158

23,067

22,533

89,271

81,641

Restructuring

-

(360)

10,632

1,959

10,632

Intangibles impairment

-

-

85,760

-

85,760

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

3,166

4,105

12,670

Investment write off

-

-

-

-

2,746

Adjustment to income taxes

75

(2,769)

(23,461)

(8,926)

(34,832)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

69,048

$

160,633

$

52,618

$

369,266

$

367,406

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation

GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.81

$

2.50

$

(0.97)

$

4.90

$

3.09

Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles

0.03

0.04

0.14

0.15

0.56

Effect of Stock-based compensation expense

0.40

0.41

0.40

1.59

1.43

Effect of Restructuring

-

(0.01)

0.19

0.04

0.18

Effect of Intangibles impairment

-

-

1.51

-

1.50

Effect of Acquisition-related costs

-

-

0.06

0.07

0.22

Effect of Investment write off

-

-

-

-

0.05

Effect of Adjustment to income taxes

-

(0.05)

(0.41)

(0.16)

(0.61)

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$

1.24

$

2.89

$

0.92

$

6.59

$

6.42

Diluted Shares Reconciliation

GAAP Diluted shares

55,559

55,592

55,219

56,021

57,226

Effect of weighted dilutive shares

-

-

1,821

-

-

Non-GAAP Diluted shares

55,559

55,592

57,040

56,021

57,226

Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation

GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$

52,376

$

167,548

$

(62,842)

$

343,466

$

249,031

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

14.1 %

27.1 %

(16.9)%

19.2 %

13.1 %

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

1,973

1,972

7,657

8,285

32,086

Stock-based compensation expense - COGS

362

395

372

1,403

1,270

Stock-based compensation expense - R&D

15,483

16,771

15,782

63,678

57,312

Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A

6,313

5,901

6,379

24,190

23,059

Restructuring

-

(360)

10,632

1,959

10,632

Intangibles impairment

-

-

85,760

-

85,760

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

3,166

4,105

12,670

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

76,507

$

192,227

$

66,906

$

447,086

$

471,820

Non-GAAP Operating Profit

20.6 %

31.1 %

17.9 %

25.0 %

24.9 %

Operating Expense Reconciliation

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

140,249

$

149,916

$

249,196

$

572,606

$

707,948

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

(1,973)

(1,972)

(7,657)

(8,285)

(32,086)

Stock-based compensation expense - R&D

(15,483)

(16,771)

(15,782)

(63,678)

(57,312)

Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A

(6,313)

(5,901)

(6,379)

(24,190)

(23,059)

Restructuring

-

360

(10,632)

(1,959)

(10,632)

Intangibles impairment

-

-

(85,760)

-

(85,760)

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

(3,166)

(4,105)

(12,670)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

116,480

$

125,632

$

119,820

$

470,389

$

486,429

Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation

GAAP Gross Profit

$

192,625

$

317,464

$

186,354

$

916,072

$

956,979

GAAP Gross Margin

51.8 %

51.3 %

50.0 %

51.2 %

50.4 %

Stock-based compensation expense - COGS

362

395

372

1,403

1,270

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

192,987

$

317,859

$

186,726

$

917,475

$

958,249

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

51.9 %

51.4 %

50.1 %

51.3 %

50.5 %

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Mar. 30,

Dec. 30,

Mar. 25,

Mar. 30,

Mar. 25,

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation

Q4'24

Q3'24

Q4'23

Q4'24

Q4'23

GAAP Tax Expense (Benefit)

$

14,816

$

33,377

$

(4,917)

$

89,364

$

78,036

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

24.8 %

19.4 %

8.4 %

24.6 %

30.6 %

Adjustments to income taxes

(75)

2,769

23,461

8,926

34,832

Non-GAAP Tax Expense

$

14,741

$

36,146

$

18,544

$

98,290

$

112,868

Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate

17.6 %

18.4 %

26.1 %

21.0 %

23.5 %

Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation

GAAP Tax Expense (Benefit)

$

0.27

$

0.60

$

(0.09)

$

1.60

$

1.36

Adjustments to income taxes

-

0.05

0.41

0.16

0.61

Non-GAAP Tax Expense

$

0.27

$

0.65

$

0.32

$

1.76

$

1.97

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands; unaudited)

Mar. 30,

Dec. 30,

Mar. 25,

2024

2023

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

502,764

$

483,931

$

445,784

Marketable securities

23,778

32,842

34,978

Accounts receivable, net

162,478

217,269

150,473

Inventories

227,248

256,675

233,450

Prepaid wafers

86,679

84,854

60,638

Other current assets

103,245

109,814

92,533

Total current Assets

1,106,192

1,185,385

1,017,856

Long-term marketable securities

173,374

70,260

36,509

Right-of-use lease assets

138,288

140,993

128,145

Property and equipment, net

170,175

167,579

162,972

Intangibles, net

29,578

31,677

38,876

Goodwill

435,936

435,936

435,936

Deferred tax asset

48,649

34,116

35,580

Long-term prepaid wafers

60,750

73,492

134,363

Other assets

68,634

77,675

73,729

Total assets

$

2,231,576

$

2,217,113

$

2,063,966

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

55,545

$

56,231

$

81,462

Accrued salaries and benefits

47,612

44,352

50,606

Lease liability

20,640

19,906

18,442

Acquisition-related liabilities

-

-

21,361

Other accrued liabilities

62,596

58,105

44,469

Total current liabilities

186,393

178,594

216,340

Non-current lease liability

134,576

138,415

122,631

Non-current income taxes

52,013

52,247

59,013

Other long-term liabilities

41,580

47,097

7,700

Total long-term liabilities

228,169

237,759

189,344

Stockholders' equity:

Capital stock

1,760,701

1,735,824

1,670,141

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

58,916

66,633

(9,320)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,603)

(1,697)

(2,539)

Total stockholders' equity

1,817,014

1,800,760

1,658,282

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,231,576

$

2,217,113

$

2,063,966

Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 30,

Mar. 25,

2024

2023

Q4'24

Q4'23

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

44,842

$

(53,669)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

12,009

18,844

Stock-based compensation expense

22,158

22,533

Deferred income taxes

(14,426)

(40,943)

Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets

2

350

Other non-cash charges

86

85

Restructuring

-

10,632

Intangibles impairment

-

85,760

Net change in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

54,791

120,020

Inventories

29,427

(81,024)

Prepaid wafers

10,917

-

Other assets

6,621

(2,664)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(2,411)

(32,260)

Income taxes payable

6,510

(2,564)

Acquisition-related liabilities

-

3,166

Net cash provided by operating activities

170,526

48,266

Cash flows from investing activities:

Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities

13,614

8,337

Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities

(108,174)

(5,830)

Purchases of property, equipment and software

(7,057)

(11,326)

Investments in technology

(638)

(309)

Net cash used in investing activities

(102,255)

(9,128)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for taxes

2,719

8,621

Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations

(2,165)

(1,519)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(49,992)

(35,000)

Net cash used in financing activities

(49,438)

(27,898)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

18,833

11,240

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

483,931

434,544

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

502,764

$

445,784

Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands; unaudited)

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

Twelve

Months

Three Months Ended

Ended

Mar. 30,

Mar. 30,

Dec. 30,

Sep. 23,

Jun. 24,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Q4'24

Q4'24

Q3'24

Q2'24

Q1'24

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

421,674

$

170,526

$

313,692

$

(22,731)

$

(39,813)

(GAAP)

Capital expenditures

(38,345)

(7,695)

(9,813)

(8,527)

(12,310)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$

383,329

$

162,831

$

303,879

$

(31,258)

$

(52,123)

Cash Flow from Operations as a

24 %

46 %

51 %

(5)%

(13)%

Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)

Capital Expenditures as a Percentage

2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %

4 %

of Revenue (GAAP)

Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP)

21 %

44 %

49 %

(6)%

(16)%

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in millions; unaudited)

(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

Q1 FY25

Guidance

Operating Expense Reconciliation

GAAP Operating Expenses

$142 - 148

Stock-based compensation expense

(22)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

(2)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$118 - 124

