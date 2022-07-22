Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cirrus Logic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRUS   US1727551004

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.

(CRUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
79.59 USD   -1.22%
09:56aCirrus Logic Senior Technical Fellow John Melanson Awarded 500th US Patent
BU
07/20Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for Cirrus Logic to $100 From $120, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/11Cirrus Logic to Announce Q1 Results August 2
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cirrus Logic Senior Technical Fellow John Melanson Awarded 500th US Patent

07/22/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Melanson’s patents have sparked global transitions into the digital age and continue to contribute to Cirrus Logic analog/mixed-signal innovations

John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), has been granted his 500th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world’s most prolific inventors. The Academy Award®-winning engineer’s core contributions are within the field of audio and electronics, particularly the analog and mixed-signal technologies that have helped transform the analog world around us into the digital signals at the heart of today’s most advanced products. Melanson’s contributions have changed how humans interact with their devices – and each other. In particular, his audio patents are instrumental to many of today’s most popular consumer and professional audio applications. His patents relating to LED lighting have positively impacted the environment through significant energy savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005613/en/

John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic, has been granted his 500th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world’s most prolific inventors. (Photo: Business Wire)

John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic, has been granted his 500th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world’s most prolific inventors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Melanson’s innovations have also been the catalyst to many products that led to rapid product advancements in personal computing, semiconductors and networking. His first patent in 1974 helped make modern keyboards possible, and his underlying work in light-emitting diodes electronics helped enable LEDs to overtake incandescent lighting in popularity by solving the challenges around dimming. As a founding member of AudioLogic (later acquired by Cirrus Logic), Melanson pioneered the first use of low-power digital signal processors (DSPs) for hearing aids. He also helped develop the first network distributed audio system, a technology that eventually found its way into the audio wiring for the U.S. Senate and thousands of installations globally, such as theme parks and concert venues.

As a pioneer in professional and consumer audio equipment, he received an Oscar® award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2004 for his ground-breaking contributions to the evolution of digital audio editing for motion picture post-production. He also developed the first 500-watt Class D amplifier for professional audio applications, and his work in algorithm development and implementation contributed to the active noise cancellation found in many smartphones and laptops today.

Melanson’s career includes nearly 30 years at Cirrus Logic, where he has helped to harness computing/processing power and energy-saving techniques for today’s personal mobile devices and advanced professional and mobile audio. His 500th issued U.S. patent entitled “Driver Circuitry and Operation” was granted on June 21, 2022. In addition, Melanson has 68 pending U.S. patent applications.

“Working at Cirrus Logic has given me the ideal backdrop for creativity and invention,” said Melanson. “The power reduction invention for hearing aids, which I worked on in the 1990s, shows up in every Cirrus Logic product we make or at least some great-great-grandchild of it does. I love that I’m able to get involved in technology at a deep level and work on cool stuff while mentoring people at Cirrus Logic to keep the company’s innovative spirit going.”

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
09:56aCirrus Logic Senior Technical Fellow John Melanson Awarded 500th US Patent
BU
07/20Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for Cirrus Logic to $100 From $120, Maintains Buy ..
MT
07/11Cirrus Logic to Announce Q1 Results August 2
BU
06/29BofA Securities Adjusts Cirrus Logic's Price Target to $80 From $85, Keeps Underperform..
MT
06/24CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.(NASDAQGS : CRUS) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.(NASDAQGS : CRUS) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Cirrus Logic, Inc. Presents at Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, J..
CI
06/01TRANSCRIPT : Cirrus Logic, Inc. Presents at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, and Telec..
CI
05/26Navitas Semiconductor Names New Finance Executive
MT
05/23Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 816 M - -
Net income 2023 241 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 503 M 4 503 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 591
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 80,57 $
Average target price 100,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Forsyth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkatesh R. Nathamuni Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Tupman Chairman
Jeffrey W. Baumgartner Vice President-Research & Development
Justin Dougherty Vice President-Engineering Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.-14.09%4 503
MEDIATEK INC.-39.83%38 046
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.33%19 103
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-31.07%17 404
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-26.94%10 590
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-23.16%8 744