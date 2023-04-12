Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cirrus Logic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRUS   US1727551004

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.

(CRUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48:20 2023-04-12 pm EDT
89.16 USD   -12.43%
12:22pCirrus Logic slumps as analyst says Apple to abandon button design change
RE
03/31Insider Sell: Cirrus Logic
MT
03/28Cirrus Logic, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cirrus Logic slumps as analyst says Apple to abandon button design change

04/12/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
April 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc supplier Cirrus Logic Inc tumbled about 13% after a renowned analyst said the iPhone maker will abandon the solid-state button design for premium variants of its iPhone 15 series of smartphones.

Amid speculation Apple would use a button format that remains static, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions related to Apple's product launches, said in a blog post the company decided to abandon the design shift.

"Investors had anticipated that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers' revenues and profits," Kuo said.

Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones were in the Engineering Validation and Testing stage and Apple had the room to modify its design, adding the decision was also unfavorable for another supplier Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies Holdings .

Shares of integrated circuit maker Cirrus Logic have hit their lowest in over two months and are set for their worst day in more than two years.

Apple, Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lance Tupper in New York and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. -14.90% 15.88 Delayed Quote.4.60%
APPLE INC. 0.43% 161.48 Delayed Quote.24.71%
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. -11.88% 89.61 Delayed Quote.36.71%
Analyst Recommendations on CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 892 M - -
Net income 2023 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 626 M 5 626 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 591
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 101,82 $
Average target price 104,63 $
Spread / Average Target 2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Forsyth Chief Executive Officer
Venkatesh R. Nathamuni Chief Financial Officer
David J. Tupman Chairman
Jeffrey W. Baumgartner Vice President-Engineering
Allan William Hughes Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.36.71%5 626
MEDIATEK INC.20.96%39 417
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.22.67%17 577
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.17%14 606
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED11.52%10 280
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.46.91%9 238
