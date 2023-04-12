Cirrus Logic slumps as analyst says Apple to abandon button design change

April 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc supplier Cirrus Logic Inc tumbled about 13% after a renowned analyst said the iPhone maker will abandon the solid-state button design for premium variants of its iPhone 15 series of smartphones.

Amid speculation Apple would use a button format that remains static, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions related to Apple's product launches, said in a blog post the company decided to abandon the design shift.

"Investors had anticipated that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers' revenues and profits," Kuo said.

Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones were in the Engineering Validation and Testing stage and Apple had the room to modify its design, adding the decision was also unfavorable for another supplier Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies Holdings .

Shares of integrated circuit maker Cirrus Logic have hit their lowest in over two months and are set for their worst day in more than two years.

Apple, Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lance Tupper in New York and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)