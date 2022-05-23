Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cirrus Logic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRUS   US1727551004

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.

(CRUS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 03:56:33 pm EDT
78.77 USD   -0.87%
04:01pCirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/20CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05/19INSIDER SELL : Cirrus Logic
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences

05/23/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • New York, June 1 – Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 8:30 a.m. EDT at The Lotte New York Palace.
  • Boston, June 7 – Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 1:15 p.m. EDT at The Intercontinental Boston.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Cirrus Logic investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the website following the events.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
04:01pCirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/20CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/19INSIDER SELL : Cirrus Logic
MT
05/05Needham Adjusts Cirrus Logic's Price Target to $100 From $110, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/05Benchmark Adjusts Cirrus Logic's Price Target to $95 From $100, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/04KeyBanc Adjusts Cirrus Logic's Price Target to $105 From $120, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Cirrus Logic, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03CIRRUS LOGIC : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Cirrus Logic's Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Exceed Analyst Expectations
MT
05/03CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 825 M - -
Net income 2023 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 458 M 4 458 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 591
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 79,46 $
Average target price 106,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Forsyth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Venkatesh R. Nathamuni Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Tupman Chairman
Jeffrey W. Baumgartner Vice President-Research & Development
Justin Dougherty Vice President-Engineering Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.-13.65%4 458
MEDIATEK INC.-29.16%45 286
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.89%16 875
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-33.61%16 575
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-6.49%10 769
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.52%9 930