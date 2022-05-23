Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

New York, June 1 – Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 8:30 a.m. EDT at The Lotte New York Palace.

Boston, June 7 – Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 1:15 p.m. EDT at The Intercontinental Boston.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Cirrus Logic investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the website following the events.

