Transcript Q2FY2022 (PDF)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Corrected Transcript Q2 2022 Earnings Call 01-Nov-2021

Now, I'll turn the call over to John.

John Forsyth

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Thank you, Thurman. Before we discuss our results, I would like to make a few comments on today's announcement that Thurman is planning to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer. I want to take this opportunity to thank Thurman for his outstanding dedication and commitment to Cirrus Logic over the past 21 years. All of us here greatly appreciate his many contributions to the company's growth, and to the development of a world-class finance organization during his nearly 14-year tenure as CFO.

Thurman will remain in his current role, while we conduct a comprehensive search to identify his successor, and will work to help ensure a seamless transition to that successor in due course. I want to thank Thurman sincerely from all of us at Cirrus Logic, and wish him all the very best in this next chapter.

In other news before we get to the quarter's results, I'd like to say how excited we are to have recently welcomed Raquib Hussein to the company's board of directors. Raquib has a deep knowledge of the semiconductor industry, strong technical expertise and a track record of both operational and strategic success. We believe he will be an extremely valuable in addition to the Cirrus Logic team, as we look to continue our growth momentum through innovation in mixed-signal products and expansion into new technologies and markets.

Turning to the results now, Cirrus Logic reported record revenue and earnings per share in the second quarter while also delivering year-over-year operating profit growth. Revenue was $465.9 million, up 34% year-over-year and our highest ever for the September quarter, due in large part to the ramping of components ahead of customers' new smartphone launches.

During the quarter, we also made great progress on the strategy that we have outlined to diversify meaningfully beyond audio, passing, as we did, several major milestones in the high-performancemixed-signal products area of our business. These included increasingly attach rate of our camera controllers and smartphones, bringing a new power conversion and control IC to market, and sampling new fast-charging products to our general market customers. These accomplishments represent a significant expansion of Cirrus Logic's technology and product mix, with our high-performancemixed-signal business delivering 30% of total revenue in the first half of fiscal 2022, up 117% from just a year ago.

As we discuss in the Shareholder Letter published on our website today, we continue to be very excited about the opportunities these new technologies offer for further growth and diversification in the future.

Before we begin the Q&A, I would also like to note that while we understand there is intense interest related to our largest customer, in accordance with our policy, we do not discuss specifics about our business relationships.