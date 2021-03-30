Log in
CIRTEK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1433)
Cirtek : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

03/30/2021 | 08:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIRTEK HOLDINGS LIMITED ੬༺છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1433)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Cirtek Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2021 in relation to the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Final Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2020 Final Results Announcement.

The Company noted that there was an inadvertent typographical error on page 24 of the Chinese version of the 2020 Final Results Announcement and would like to make the following clarification (the relevant amendment has been underlined for ease of reference):

"໨ԫึܔᙄ˸ତږݼ˹࿚Ї2020ϋ12˜31˚˟ৌ݁ϋܓ͋ಂٰࢹӊٰ౷ஷٰ0.075ಥ̀ 2019ϋjೌfݼ˹͋ಂٰࢹ඲ܙ޴ᗫӔᙄࣩ׵2021ϋ6˜18˚€݋ಂʞ̜කʘٰ؇඄ ϋɽึ€˜2021ϋٰ؇඄ϋɽึ™ɪᐏ੻ஷཀ˙ึЪྼf"

The corresponding information in the English version of the 2020 Final Results Announcement is accurate. Save for the aforementioned correction of an inadvertent typographical error, all other content and information set out in the 2020 Final Results Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board Cirtek Holdings Limited CHAN Sing Ming Barry Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Sing Ming Barry, Ms. Law Miu Lan and Mr. Chan Tsz Fung being executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Lam Chor Ki Dick, Mr. Lee Tak Cheong and Dr. Wong Chi Wing being independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Cirtek Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
