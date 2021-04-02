Advice to Small Businesses: ‘Work from Anywhere' Still Has Only 24 Hours in a Day

Assmall businesses start unearthing themselvesfrom the rubble of the COVID-19 pandemic, one positive outcome they are likely to carry over is letting theiremployees to continue to work remotely. This trend is part of a larger movementcalled hybrid workor hybrid officethat promises to transform the 'how' of work forever. The Cisco 2020 GlobalWorkforce Surveyrevealed how significant this transformation might be with nearly 60 percent of the survey reporting that they expect to work from home at least eight days every month.

Small businesses are no exception to this rule.If anything, they plan to move toward hybrid work even more aggressively. We learned this from a surveyof 600 small businesses showing that almost 85 percent had plans to adopt a 'Work from Anywhere' policyfor their companies. But implementing a policy without understanding all its ramifications may be counterproductive. Small businesses would bethenwell-advised to factor in the shared experiencesfrom the last 12 to 18 months from their workers around the world before implementing their policies.

Avanti's 'Work from Anywhere' Journey

The experiences of Avanti Lakshmi Kesavan, a product marketing manager in the Cisco Small Business Marketing organization is such a proof point.

Like many workers during the pandemic, Avanti took advantage of hermandatory remote work situation to expand her workspace beyond her home office. In fact, she took her work roadshow half way around the world, first to Dubai and then to Bangalore duringa four-month sojourn through the hospitality of her family and in-laws,from November 2020 to early March 2021.

What did not change was her job, meaning that Avanti was still mostly working with teams in the Pacific Time Zone. Dubai isnow11 hours ahead of San Jose, Calif.while Bangalore is 12 and a half hours ahead. This required Avanti often to be in meetings with team members in the middle of the night or very early in the morningas she committed that her working from these cities would not be disruptive to others.

'I tried diligently to work during 'San Jose hours' at both locations,' Avanti said.'But what I learned that it was hard to work just eight hours. I found myself often workingmuch longer to meet with San Jose teamsbut then also catching up on the work afterwards.'

Avanti enjoyingthe sights and the company of her family during her four-month 'Work from Anywhere' journeythrough Dubai and Bangalore

Avanti's extended hours is similar to what remote workers everywhere are reporting. According to the Society for Human Resource Management,almost half of the workforce they surveyed saidthat they are working longer each week compared to a traditional office setting.Avanti describes this phenomenon as working just 'rolling on' as there are little to no cues to stop,such as the need to hit the road to avoid rush hour traffic or to pick up kids from school or daycare.

On a far more positive front, Avanti said the support she received from her team and from Ciscothroughout her journey

was exceptional.Cisco provided her allthe necessary technologiesany knowledge workerneeds to work anywhere includingaportable computer (laptop), collaborationtools (Webex), and security (Umbrella cloud security, Duo multi-factor authentication,and AnyConnect virtual private network encryption). Her team members and management also made

every effort to be accommodating, giving her as much flexibility to do her job as possible.

Avanti's Advice for Small Businesses

All in all, Avanti said she will always look back at her 'Work from Anywhere' experiences fondly. It was a refreshing diversion from home office working while she strengthened her bonds with friends, family and even her teammates. Still, she has some advice for the small businesses who are looking to extend or expand their 'Work from Anywhere' policies.

One, try to maintain a healthy rhythm of the work day as possible. Small business owners are notorious for working nonstop. Likewise, some of their most diligent workers may also lose themselves in their jobs and not establish the necessary boundaries between on andoff work hours. This can lead to burnout. Small business owners should be extra mindful in encouraging workers to keep this boundaryintact, even if it mustbe mandated.

Two, support employeeswithall the necessary toolsto be as productive as they would be in an office. This is especially true for network and device securityas 'Work from Anywhere' may expose employees and their devices to more security threats than usual.Fortunately, this is something many small businesses already acknowledge as an issue. In the same small business survey referenced earlier, some 70 percent of small businesses reported that security was their top concernin going to a hybrid work model.

Three, invest for the futureby acceleratingtheir digital maturity. If 'Work from Anywhere'is truly going to be de facto, small businesses may have to upgrade their technology infrastructureand update their business operationsprocesses. This may entail reducing spending on office space, which they can reinvest in optimizing the working experience for their employees. For example, one tool Avanti would have loved to have is a portable, high-def collaboration screen to make Webex sessions that much better.

What's the next adventure for Avanti? That's TBD. For now, she's just enjoying being back in the same time zone with her teamand has a good perspective on what it takes to work from anywhere.

