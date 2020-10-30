AppDynamics : Announces New Software-as-a-Service Offering in Asia to Support Requests for Cloud Services Across India and the Asia Region

Log in
10/30/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Fourth regional location for AppDynamics’ SaaS offering enables enterprises across Asia to access increased flexibility for their cloud deployments, accelerate digital transformation and address data governance requirements

AppDynamics, part of Cisco and the world’s #1 APM solution and full-stack, business centric observability platform, today announced the availability of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering in Asia, enabling customers to access AppDynamics solutions via a local cloud location. Situated in India and built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mumbai region, the offering is available to AppDynamics customers in India and throughout Asia. Enterprises can now accelerate their digital transformations through faster access to the latest AppDynamics innovations and industry-leading AIOps solutions.

The adoption of cloud services in India is on the rise, with IDC reporting that by 2022, 40% of new enterprise applications in India will be developed cloud-native, based on a hyper-agile architecture, and that by 2023, 55% of top 500 organizations in India will have a multi-cloud management strategy.

Furthermore, the availability of this new SaaS offering will resolve potential concerns around data sovereignty and data governance requirements for customers in India. This anticipates legislation, including the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, which would require Indian organizations to retain critical application performance and business data within India.

This is the fourth SaaS offering location offered by AppDynamics. Existing regions include Asia Pacific (Australia), the European Union (Germany), and North America (US). This newest addition confirms AppDynamics’ focus and continued investments in India and the wider region.

"AppDynamics' SaaS offering in Asia opens up a whole new market - particularly in India - and creates a real and differentiated value proposition for our existing and prospective customers. Enterprises can now choose our industry leading, business centric observability platform via a local SaaS offering and deploy AppDynamics solutions more rapidly and drive faster outcomes for their businesses. AppDynamics is committed to the region and helping enterprises deliver flawless digital experiences to customers and employees," said Abhilash Purushothaman, Managing Director for India & SAARC, AppDynamics.

Enterprises and service providers can use AppDynamics to monitor their applications on-premises or in the cloud while achieving greater control around:

  • Data Residency - Enables enterprise businesses to comply with anticipated India-specific jurisdiction and regulatory control guidelines relating to the location of stored data.
  • Scale - AppDynamics' unified suite of solutions delivered with the scalability of AWS provides high-speed access to data.
  • Access to Innovation - Leverage the latest innovation from AppDynamics, including industry leading AIOps, APM and Business iQ solutions, through automated and seamless upgrades.
  • Data Privacy and Security - The SaaS offering in Asia augments and reinforces AppDynamics' commitment to building security and privacy by design in our product development cycle.

“We are seeing greater adoption of application performance and AIOps technologies, so the availability of a SaaS offering for customers in Asia, in particular India, is timely and much needed,” said Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO, QualityKiosk Technologies, an AppDynamics ‘Titan Partner’ based in Mumbai, India. “As an AppDynamics partner in the region, we are particularly excited about the opportunities this brings to accelerate adoption of APM across industry segments, as well as drive significant incremental value to existing and new customers.”

Additional Information:

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics, a part of Cisco, is the world’s #1 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution and AIOps platform. AppDynamics is a full-stack, business centric observability platform that helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses. Core products include: Business iQ, Experience Journey Map, and Cognition Engine.

AppDynamics has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the APM market for more than eight years and was positioned highest in ‘ability to execute’ in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant Report for APM. It received Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work Award and Fortune’s top 5 Best Places to Work in 2020 as part of Cisco.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
