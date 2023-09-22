More about the company
Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world leader in designing, developing, and marketing Internet network equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- network equipment (66.5%); switches and routers, technological software and systems (storage, Internet access, and security systems, wiring, gateways, connection interfaces and modules, etc.), etc.;
- services (26.3%): technical assistance, network design, execution, and integration services, etc.;
- security products (7.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (57.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26.6%) and Asia/Pacific (15.6%).