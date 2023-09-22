Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world leader in designing, developing, and marketing Internet network equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - network equipment (66.5%); switches and routers, technological software and systems (storage, Internet access, and security systems, wiring, gateways, connection interfaces and modules, etc.), etc.; - services (26.3%): technical assistance, network design, execution, and integration services, etc.; - security products (7.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (57.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26.6%) and Asia/Pacific (15.6%).