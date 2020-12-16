Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : 3 Key Steps to Protect Your Network from Counterfeit Cisco Products

12/16/2020 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Detect the signs of counterfeiting that can protect your company's network from serious risks and millions in lost revenue.

Counterfeiting hardware and software is an illegal and lucrative trade which leads to an estimated $100B loss of revenue annually across IT industries. As one of the largest and most reputable brands in the world, Cisco is often a target of counterfeiters.

For all end-users across Cisco's ecosystem, counterfeiting presents serious risks to network quality, performance, safety, and reliability. It is dangerous because counterfeit products are not designed or built to meet the same safety standard certifications that genuine Cisco products attain. For example, changes to power supplies have been observed, which poses risks to safety certification and puts equipment, its operators, and the entire network at risk.

The Cisco Brand Protection team partners closely with both law enforcement and customs officials around the world to stop counterfeit products at borders, identify counterfeiting operations, and pursue legal actions against infringers of Cisco's intellectual property rights, including trademarks. Our goal is to actively support our partners and customers in protecting their investment in Cisco solutions.

To help educate the industry, our partners, customers, and fellow Cisconians alike detect counterfeit products, here are the best practices to consider when purchasing Cisco goods and services that will help safeguard your networks, data, people, and overall business from counterfeit networking equipment.

1. Check the labels to recognize if a Cisco product is genuine.

Cisco's Identity Counterfeit Platform provides a means to identify key security features on the Carton Security, PCBA, and Module Security labels that indicate that a Cisco product is genuine.

- Carton security labels, often found overlapping the edge of the carton's white label.

  • Look for a genuine hologram. Click on the video to see authentic features when labels are tilted:
    • Stylized Cisco bridge logo visible between moon and arrow will shift color
    • Background color changes between moon and star images
    • Hour markers on the clock face vary in colors
    • Color shifting area varies from purple to green by changing the viewing angles
    • Reflective circular foil area reveals a bridge image when tilted

- PBCA Security Label -Holographic and other security features are found on most line cards and modules' printed circuit board assemblies.

  • To see genuine holographic features, click on the video
  • Rotating an authentic label reveals a checkmark and padlock symbols
  • Best viewing of the side dots with its corresponding numeric numbers is achieved with a single light source and by tilting the label left to right and up and down

- Module Security Label - Holographic security indicators are on most optical transceivers and highspeed cable assemblies.

  • Tilt the genuine holographic label to see a padlock, the text 'BP' and check marks at three different depth levels.

We also created a 'Report Counterfeit Products' form for customers using our anti-counterfeiting techniques and feel that something is not right with the labels or equipment. Through the form, customers can escalate any concerns directly with Cisco Brand Protection and provide key market intelligence to help disrupt counterfeiters. The Brand Protection team reviews the reports on a daily basis.

2. Always source your Cisco products and support services directly from Cisco's authorized channels.

Cisco products are among the best performing and highest quality networking products in the market. Cisco customers benefit from purchasing products directly from Cisco's qualified and authorized resellers-known as Cisco Authorized Partners or Cisco Partners-because only they can provide your organization with knowledgeable sales support during and after your purchase. The Cisco products you purchase from Cisco Partners will include valid software licenses and Cisco warranties, and they are eligible for Cisco SmartNet and other industry-leading Cisco technical support programs. You can consult the list of Cisco Partners on our Partner Locator website.

3. Check that equipment comes with a valid software license and warranty.

Cisco sells its products with end user licenses that permit the purchaser of the product to use the software-such as Cisco IOS on a Cisco router or switch. . If your company purchases Cisco products from an unauthorized reseller, you may not have a valid software license, in which case, you would need to purchase a software license or submit a request and be approved for a license transfer.

Cisco products are also sold with end user warranties. These express warranties are personal to the first end user who uses the equipment and may not be transferred to any subsequent user of Cisco equipment. Cisco may not provide warranty support for any equipment, which you purchase from an unauthorized reseller.

If you purchase a Cisco product from an unauthorized reseller, Cisco may require a physical quality and configuration inspection before your product may be eligible for technical support via SMARTnet, or another Cisco technical services offerings. The inspection is provided for a fee. Visit Cisco' Support and Download website for more information.

When buying mission critical networking products and services, it is imperative to qualify and authenticate the trustworthiness of your supply chain. Products sourced from outside Cisco's authorized channels may not be guaranteed by Cisco. In addition, they may pass through many hands before they are delivered to you, making it possible that equipment and software has been altered to make them vulnerable to attack or premature failure.

If you suspect illegal or unauthorized activity that affects Cisco's hardware, software, and brand, you can send a tip (anonymously if you wish) to brandprotection@cisco.com.

Following these guidelines will enable you to safely and legally operate Cisco networking hardware and software.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
12:19pCISCO : Collaboration Flex Plan Now Includes Cisco Calling Plans and Better Toge..
PU
12:13pCISCO : 3 Key Steps to Protect Your Network from Counterfeit Cisco Products
PU
12:13pINDUSTRIAL IOT : Top 3 trends for 2021
PU
12:13pCISCO : Security Stories review of the year, with Fareedah Shaheed and Ben Munro..
PU
11:51aCISCO : Making green and digital transitions work together for Europe's recovery
PU
11:09aCISCO : Funds Innovative Research to Address Technology Challenges of the Pandem..
PU
10:41aCISCO : Strategies for Successful Security Outcomes in Healthcare
PU
09:13aCISCO : You Are an FCC RDOF Bid Winner, Now What?
PU
08:05aCISCO : My Retrospective ‘One Word' for 2020 – Resilience
PU
08:05aWORKPLACE RESILIENCE : ensuring a safe return to the workplace
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 813 M - -
Net income 2021 10 132 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 189 B 189 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 49,55 $
Last Close Price 44,72 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief-Operations & Executive Vice President
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-7.76%188 965
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.94%41 203
ERICSSON AB23.28%40 167
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.28%28 485
NOKIA OYJ1.08%22 797
ZTE CORPORATION-8.17%21 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ