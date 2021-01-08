Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/08 11:32:55 am
45.135 USD   +0.39%
11:06aCISCO : A Shared Global Passion for Innovation
PU
10:04aACACIA COMMUNICATIONS : Scraps Takeover by Cisco -- Update
DJ
09:59aCISCO : Seeks Court Order Enforcing Acacia Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : A Shared Global Passion for Innovation

01/08/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Showcasing the Passion of Cisco's 2020 Partner Innovation Challenge Finalists

Cisco's Partner Innovation Challenge is entering its fourth year in 2021. It has grown impressively in popularly with our partner community. Representation across partner ecosystem, from top 225 and top consulting partners, resellers, to smaller partners in unexpected regions. We see entries from regional shops to global partners, all creating amazing submissions; to geographical diversity, with submissions from Egypt, Nigeria, Australia, and Norway; and technical diversity, representing the strength of Cisco's entire portfolio.

We shared our winners following Partner Summit Digital, including Outcomex (Australia), Logicalis (Brazil), LiftInnovate (USA) and ConnctPS (Egypt). The announcement at 2020 Partner Innovation Challenge winners is always an exciting part of Partner Summit Digital.

With that in mind, we also want to share some of the key entries from around the world that showcased how technology can not only bring people together, but also keep business moving in unprecedented times and make a positive impact on the world, and in individual lives.

We know that any partner, of any size, and in any location can build meaningful solutions with the breadth of Cisco products. In fact, we saw a five-fold increase in 2020 submissions compared to our launch in 2018, with more than $1 million awarded over the last three years. Compared to past challenges, more than 40 percent of total submissions in 2020 came from Europe and the Middle East, compared to 5 percent, while 80 percent were from new partners that had not participated in the challenge before.

We are excited about expanding our innovation reach through our 2021 challenge, so watch SalesConnect for more information!

Congratulations to all our Partner Innovation Challenge finalists in 2020!

  • EMEAR: Axians, BlueTree AS, CAE, ConnectPS, Naitlik, SWS Computersysteme AG,
  • Americas: CDW, LiftInnovate, Logicalis Brazil, Presidio, WWT
  • ANZ: Outcomex Pty Ltd, Deloitte Australia
  • APJC: Logicalis Singapore, Glocomp Systems (M) Sdn Bhd, Macroview Telecom Limited, Eccom Network System Co Ltd, Nipun Net Solutions Pvt Ltd, NTT India Private Limited, PhoneAppil Inc, Net One Systems Co Ltd, Airquay, Insung Information Co Ltd

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:05:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:06aCISCO : A Shared Global Passion for Innovation
PU
10:04aACACIA COMMUNICATIONS : Scraps Takeover by Cisco -- Update
DJ
09:59aCISCO : Seeks Court Order Enforcing Acacia Deal
DJ
09:56aACACIA COMMUNICATIONS : Scraps $2.6 Billion Takeover Deal by Cisco Systems Over ..
MT
09:48aACACIA COMMUNICATIONS : Scraps Takeover by Cisco
DJ
09:33aACACIA COMMUNICATIONS : Shares Rise After Terminating Cisco Merger Deal
MT
08:38aACACIA COMMUNICATIONS : Terminates Merger Agreement With Cisco Systems
DJ
01/07CISCO : Names Raytheon Vet to Its Board
DJ
01/07CISCO : Appoints John D. Harris II to its Board of Directors
PR
01/07CISCO : Trustworthy Networking is Not Just Technological, It's Cultural – ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 835 M - -
Net income 2021 10 132 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 49,48 $
Last Close Price 44,96 $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
M. Michele Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.78%189 979
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.31%42 121
ERICSSON AB0.92%40 328
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.60%29 002
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.1.86%22 394
NOKIA OYJ2.62%22 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ