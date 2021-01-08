Cisco : A Shared Global Passion for Innovation

Showcasing the Passion of Cisco's 2020 Partner Innovation Challenge Finalists

Cisco's Partner Innovation Challenge is entering its fourth year in 2021. It has grown impressively in popularly with our partner community. Representation across partner ecosystem, from top 225 and top consulting partners, resellers, to smaller partners in unexpected regions. We see entries from regional shops to global partners, all creating amazing submissions; to geographical diversity, with submissions from Egypt, Nigeria, Australia, and Norway; and technical diversity, representing the strength of Cisco's entire portfolio.

We shared our winners following Partner Summit Digital, including Outcomex (Australia), Logicalis (Brazil), LiftInnovate (USA) and ConnctPS (Egypt). The announcement at 2020 Partner Innovation Challenge winners is always an exciting part of Partner Summit Digital.

With that in mind, we also want to share some of the key entries from around the world that showcased how technology can not only bring people together, but also keep business moving in unprecedented times and make a positive impact on the world, and in individual lives.

We know that any partner, of any size, and in any location can build meaningful solutions with the breadth of Cisco products. In fact, we saw a five-fold increase in 2020 submissions compared to our launch in 2018, with more than $1 million awarded over the last three years. Compared to past challenges, more than 40 percent of total submissions in 2020 came from Europe and the Middle East, compared to 5 percent, while 80 percent were from new partners that had not participated in the challenge before.

We are excited about expanding our innovation reach through our 2021 challenge, so watch SalesConnect for more information!

Congratulations to all our Partner Innovation Challenge finalists in 2020!

EMEAR: Axians, BlueTree AS, CAE, ConnectPS, Naitlik, SWS Computersysteme AG

Americas: CDW, LiftInnovate, Logicalis Brazil, Presidio, WWT

ANZ: Outcomex Pty Ltd, Deloitte Australia

APJC: Logicalis Singapore, Glocomp Systems (M) Sdn Bhd, Macroview Telecom Limited, Eccom Network System Co Ltd, Nipun Net Solutions Pvt Ltd, NTT India Private Limited, PhoneAppil Inc, Net One Systems Co Ltd, Airquay, Insung Information Co Ltd

