    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Accenture restores affected systems after reported ransomware attack

08/11/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
(Reuters) - Accenture said it has fully restored certain affected systems, after a CNBC reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/EamonJavers/status/1425476619934838785 of a hacker group saying it attacked the IT consulting firm using LockBit ransomware and threatened to release the data in several hours.

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers," Accenture said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We fully restored our affected systems from backup, and there was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems."

Accenture provides management and technology consulting services to clients including e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cisco and Alphabet Inc's Google, according to their 2020 annual report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 721 M - -
Net income 2021 10 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 55,61 $
Average target price 56,79 $
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.24.27%234 352
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.35.08%38 897
ERICSSON3.36%38 597
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.95%37 187
NOKIA OYJ64.90%34 366
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.27.92%28 516