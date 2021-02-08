Cisco : CRN Recognizes Multiple Cisco Leaders

Congratulations to the Cisco leaders on the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs List
CRN just announced its picks for their 2021 Channel Chiefs List. Just like last year, Cisco placed several leaders on the list for 2021.
In case you're not familiar with CRN, it is a leader in IT channel partner and service provider news. They annually highlight leaders within the partner world who demonstrate making partners a priority.
The Channel Chiefs list always recognizes leaders who strive for creating and improving the programs and solutions that make partners successful. You'll notice the list also contains partner evangelists who continue to promote just how partners make a difference not just in our business, but in our communities as well.
Cisco is well represented
We never take for granted the inclusion of our leaders on this list, and we are exceptionally proud every time any of them are honored with inclusion on a list like the CRN Channel Chiefs.
I'm honored to share the list of colleagues who were recognized this year by CRN. Please join me in congratulating this fantastic group of leaders!
Here's who made the list for Cisco this year:
-
Alexandra Zagury, VP Partner Managed and as-a-Service Sales
-
Andrew Sage, VP Global Distribution
-
John Moses, VP Americas Partner Organization
-
Jose van Dijk, VP Partner Performance and Operations
-
Julia Chen, VP Global Partner Transformation
-
Marc Surplus, VP Partner Strategy, Programs
-
Nick Holden, VP Global Strategic Partners
-
Oliver Tuszik, SVP Global Partner Organization (also recognized on the CRN Channel Chiefs Most Influential list)
-
Thimaya Subaiya, SVP of Customer Experience Solutions & Acceleration
Again, I would like to offer up a big 'congratulations' to all of our Cisco leaders who were recognized this year by CRN. You can also check out the full 2021 Channel Chiefs list here.
If you'd like to partner with Cisco leaders, check out our partner programs to learn more.
Share:
Disclaimer
Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:38:01 UTC.