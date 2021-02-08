Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
04:38aCISCO : CRN Recognizes Multiple Cisco Leaders
04:20aWall Street at record highs on stimulus bets
04:17aWall Street at record highs on stimulus bets
Cisco : CRN Recognizes Multiple Cisco Leaders

02/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
Congratulations to the Cisco leaders on the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs List

CRN just announced its picks for their 2021 Channel Chiefs List. Just like last year, Cisco placed several leaders on the list for 2021.

In case you're not familiar with CRN, it is a leader in IT channel partner and service provider news. They annually highlight leaders within the partner world who demonstrate making partners a priority.

The Channel Chiefs list always recognizes leaders who strive for creating and improving the programs and solutions that make partners successful. You'll notice the list also contains partner evangelists who continue to promote just how partners make a difference not just in our business, but in our communities as well.

Cisco is well represented

We never take for granted the inclusion of our leaders on this list, and we are exceptionally proud every time any of them are honored with inclusion on a list like the CRN Channel Chiefs.

I'm honored to share the list of colleagues who were recognized this year by CRN. Please join me in congratulating this fantastic group of leaders!

Here's who made the list for Cisco this year:

Again, I would like to offer up a big 'congratulations' to all of our Cisco leaders who were recognized this year by CRN. You can also check out the full 2021 Channel Chiefs list here.

If you'd like to partner with Cisco leaders, check out our partner programs to learn more.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 858 M - -
Net income 2021 10 106 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 203 B 203 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,71 $
Last Close Price 48,08 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.44%203 163
ERICSSON AB13.99%44 540
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-3.51%40 590
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.07%30 868
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.79%24 356
NOKIA OYJ13.60%24 188
