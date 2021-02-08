Cisco : CRN Recognizes Multiple Cisco Leaders

Congratulations to the Cisco leaders on the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs List

CRN just announced its picks for their 2021 Channel Chiefs List. Just like last year, Cisco placed several leaders on the list for 2021.

In case you're not familiar with CRN, it is a leader in IT channel partner and service provider news. They annually highlight leaders within the partner world who demonstrate making partners a priority.

The Channel Chiefs list always recognizes leaders who strive for creating and improving the programs and solutions that make partners successful. You'll notice the list also contains partner evangelists who continue to promote just how partners make a difference not just in our business, but in our communities as well.

Cisco is well represented

We never take for granted the inclusion of our leaders on this list, and we are exceptionally proud every time any of them are honored with inclusion on a list like the CRN Channel Chiefs.

I'm honored to share the list of colleagues who were recognized this year by CRN. Please join me in congratulating this fantastic group of leaders!

Here's who made the list for Cisco this year:

Again, I would like to offer up a big 'congratulations' to all of our Cisco leaders who were recognized this year by CRN. You can also check out the full 2021 Channel Chiefs list here .

If you'd like to partner with Cisco leaders, check out our partner programs to learn more.

Share: