Cisco : Changing Customer Experience with the All New Webex Contact Center

A Transporter By Any Other Name . . .

Many people think that the concept of the transporter was created by the writers on Star Trek, however an episode of the British puppet series Fireball XL5 depicted teleportation in March of 1963. Regardless of the source of the idea, in our upcoming February 3rd webinar I'm going to help transport attendees ahead into 2024 by sharing how the realities of the last 12 months have changed the trajectory of contact center investment in a significant way.

A Next-Generation, Cloud-Based Platform

Join me as I sit down with Cisco Contact Center VP/GM Omar Tawakol and renowned contact center industry analyst Sheila McGee-Smith to discuss how the global pandemic accelerated years of investment forward into 2021 and what this means for your contact center.

In this webinar, you'll hear from Omar and Sheila on five essential elements that contact centers need to deliver to compete in this experience economy:

The ability for customers to connect when they want, how they want

End-to-end visibility on customer experience interactions with your business

Agents empowered with artificial intelligence and intuitive tools to provide seamless, context-aware service

A fully customizable contact center platform to rapidly adapt to changing business and customer needs

A complete collaboration suite to engage your entire team in servicing customers

All New Webex Contact Center

Customer and agent experiences are directly tied to the power of the technology the contact centers are built on. Knowing this and with the five essential elements in mind, Cisco completely rebuilt its CCaaS platform from the ground up with the most modern cloud architecture in the market. This all-new Webex Contact Center delivers the future of customer experience, bringing together all the tools your agents need to ensure every interaction differentiates your brand. In this webinar, you'll get to see our new platform in action, and experience firsthand how we've incorporated these elements to make better agent and customer experiences a reality.

Register now for the livestream webinar taking place Wednesday, February 3 at 9am PT | 12pm ET

on LinkedIn or video.cisco.com, and available on demand afterward.

About the speakers

[Link] Omar Tawakol, VP/GM, Cisco Contact Center

Omar Tawakol is the VP/GM of the Cisco Contact Center business unit. Prior to this role, Omar was the co-founder and CEO of Voicea, a voice-based AI assistant platform, which he led until its acquisition by Cisco in August 2019. Prior to Voicea, he was the founder and CEO of BlueKai which built the world's largest consumer data marketplace and data management platform. BlueKai was acquired by Oracle in 2014, and Omar served as the Senior VP/GM of the Oracle Data Cloud business unit. Omar earned an MS in Computer Science from Stanford University and a BS from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

[Link]Sheila McGee-Smith, Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics

Sheila McGee-Smith is a leading communications industry analyst and strategic consultant focused on the contact center and enterprise communications markets. Her professional accomplishments include authoring multi-client market research studies in the areas of contact centers, enterprise telephony, data networking, and the wireless market. She is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, user group and sales meetings, as well as an oft-quoted authority on news and trends in the communications market.

