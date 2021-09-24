Log in
Cisco : #CiscoChat! Possibilities with Predictive Internet

09/24/2021
Throughout our daily routines, we always think about the future and the possibilities of 'what if.' Meteorologists predict what kind of hurricane we'll see; stockbrokers predict how companies will perform in the future, and scientists predict different hypothetical outcomes to make world-renowned discoveries. There are predictions all around us, so why can't our network do the same?

What if our network could predict or forecast issues that may arise? What if the network could learn from past incidents and intelligently adapt? No one knows what the future will offer and considering recent events we have lived through; we really need a better model to prepare for unknown disruptions. With a predictive internet, organizations have the opportunity to shift the IT management model and completely transform their network to stay ahead of the needs of their workforce.

Join us on September 28 at 1 P.M. P.T. for a #CiscoChat where Cisco Fellow, JP Vasseur, and Sleep Number's, Dan Kelcher chat with Senior Director of Product Marketing, Raakhee Mistry to discuss the possibilities of a predictive internet. You'll also learn about:

  1. Network issues a predictive internet can solve
  2. Shifting from reactive to proactive IT management paradigm
  3. How AI/ML can enable a dynamic and adaptive network
  4. Impact of predictive models to improve the application experience

Learn more about this topic.

Have questions? Join us for the event and our panelists will answer your questions in real-time! We hope to see you there.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 900 M - -
Net income 2022 11 976 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 239 B 239 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 56,69 $
Average target price 63,10 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.26.68%239 103
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.25%40 673
ERICSSON1.13%38 073
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-11.76%37 157
NOKIA OYJ52.36%31 811
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.23.18%27 458