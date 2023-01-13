Cisco : #CiscoChat – Become a Collaboration Hero of the Hybrid World

The world had come to a screeching halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once lined by the fluorescent glow of brick-and-mortar offices bustling with employees, streets became dark and empty. Their doors, and the traditional networks behind them, were locked. Indefinitely.

In these uncertain times, organizations knew their business was at stake. Remote network connectivity, once a nice-to-have, had become a need-to-have. IT teams went to work, racing to transform their traditional network operations into a hybrid model. And seemingly overnight, they fast-tracked the adoption of IT solutions they would have otherwise implemented gradually.

In today's hybrid world, companies have to adapt and make way for digital transformation. They must offer agile, inclusive work experiences that attract and retain the best talent. This is only possible with the right collaboration tools-and the IT professionals who have the skillset to integrate them seamlessly.

The only constant in the world of technology is that it is ever-changing. And where there are business challenges, there are opportunities that await those with the desire to learn, upskill, and rise to the occasion. That being said, when it comes to these challenges in collaboration, our organizations need a hero. Here's how you can become the collaboration hero our organizations need.

#CiscoChat - Become a Collaboration Hero of the Hybrid World

Speakers:

Geoff Anderson, Program Manager, Cisco Learning & Certifications

Scott Hunt, Lead Content Engineer, Cisco Learning & Certifications

Moderated by: Stef Garraffa, Social Media Manager, Cisco Learning & Certifications

Don't miss this #CiscoChat Live on January 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Learn how Cisco Collaboration training and certifications equip you with the skills and knowledge to unlock the full potential of collaboration, conferencing, and unified communications tools-the backbone of collaboration architecture. Cisco Collaboration Experts Geoff Anderson, Program Manager, and Scott Hunt, Lead Content Engineer, will discuss the need for new collaboration experts across IT and how you can build the skills that keep organizations seamlessly connected.

Live Q&A: We will take your questions live throughout the show. Ask our experts about Cisco training and certifications, career advice, training suggestions, and more.

Tune in from your local timezone:

San Jose, California: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST

London, England: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. GMT

Bangalore, India: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. IST

Sydney, Australia: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. AEDT

