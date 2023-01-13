Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:32:16 2023-01-13 pm EST
48.88 USD   -0.26%
01:13aJudge Albright Grants Cisco's 12(c) Motion For Judgment On The Pleadings
AQ
01/12Cisco And Iot : The Power of Partnership
PU
01/12Fabrinet : A midcap in great shape
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : #CiscoChat – Become a Collaboration Hero of the Hybrid World

01/13/2023 | 11:50am EST
The world had come to a screeching halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once lined by the fluorescent glow of brick-and-mortar offices bustling with employees, streets became dark and empty. Their doors, and the traditional networks behind them, were locked. Indefinitely.

In these uncertain times, organizations knew their business was at stake. Remote network connectivity, once a nice-to-have, had become a need-to-have. IT teams went to work, racing to transform their traditional network operations into a hybrid model. And seemingly overnight, they fast-tracked the adoption of IT solutions they would have otherwise implemented gradually.

In today's hybrid world, companies have to adapt and make way for digital transformation. They must offer agile, inclusive work experiences that attract and retain the best talent. This is only possible with the right collaboration tools-and the IT professionals who have the skillset to integrate them seamlessly.

The only constant in the world of technology is that it is ever-changing. And where there are business challenges, there are opportunities that await those with the desire to learn, upskill, and rise to the occasion. That being said, when it comes to these challenges in collaboration, our organizations need a hero. Here's how you can become the collaboration hero our organizations need.

#CiscoChat - Become a Collaboration Hero of the Hybrid World

Speakers:

  • Geoff Anderson, Program Manager, Cisco Learning & Certifications
  • Scott Hunt, Lead Content Engineer, Cisco Learning & Certifications
  • Moderated by: Stef Garraffa, Social Media Manager, Cisco Learning & Certifications

Don't miss this #CiscoChat Live on January 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Learn how Cisco Collaboration training and certifications equip you with the skills and knowledge to unlock the full potential of collaboration, conferencing, and unified communications tools-the backbone of collaboration architecture. Cisco Collaboration Experts Geoff Anderson, Program Manager, and Scott Hunt, Lead Content Engineer, will discuss the need for new collaboration experts across IT and how you can build the skills that keep organizations seamlessly connected.

Live Q&A: We will take your questions live throughout the show. Ask our experts about Cisco training and certifications, career advice, training suggestions, and more.

Tune in from your local timezone:

  • San Jose, California: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST
  • London, England: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. GMT
  • Bangalore, India: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. IST
  • Sydney, Australia: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. AEDT

Have a question in mind for our experts? Post it in the comments below now!

Join the Cisco Learning Network today for free.

Follow Cisco Learning & Certifications

Use #CiscoCert to join the conversation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 16:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 504 M - -
Net income 2023 11 508 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 83 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 49,00 $
Average target price 54,65 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.85%201 297
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.72%44 260
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-3.44%35 807
NOKIA OYJ7.14%28 065
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.72%27 476
ERICSSON10.21%21 508