Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Collaboration Flex Plan Now Includes Cisco Calling Plans and Better Together Security + Collaboration Offers

12/16/2020 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All-in-One Collaboration Solution Spanning Calling, Messaging, Meeting, and Contact Center With World-Class Integrated Endpoints

Coming off a busy week of Cisco announcements from WebexOne, I've never been more excited about the slate of innovation coming from Cisco Collaboration to drive experiences that are 10x better than in-person interactions, help organizations collaborate seamlessly, and transform employee and customer experiences to power an inclusive future for all. For a recap of what was shared at WebexOne, click here to learn more.

Building on my previous blog where we covered the Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan updates, I am pleased to share two additions aroundCisco Calling Plans (with PSTN) and better together Security + Collaboration offers.

Since announcing the new Flex Plan, the response has been tremendous, with thousands of customers making the switch to subscription and cloud services with the market-leading Webex collaboration suite. At Cisco, we are on a journey to deliver 10X better experiences, and with that we are on a journey to make offers and buying experiences 10X better too. With Flex, Cisco is making it easier and more affordable to purchase an all-in-one collaboration solution spanning meeting, messaging, calling, and contact center with world-class integrated endpoints. We are confident our Flex offer reflects the better together value that our products deliver and rewards customers for combining multiple workloads and going all-in with Cisco Webex Collaboration.

Continuing this momentum, we are pleased to offer additional ways to keep your business thriving in a changing market. Introducing Cisco Calling Plans and Security + Collaboration offers for the secure remote worker:

A Simple, Global Calling Plan Offer for Cisco Cloud Calling

Webex now offers Calling Plans available directly from Cisco. Starting at $3.50 per user per month, customers can purchase a comprehensive cloud calling plan with ease, in a single unified offer. Cisco Calling plans include a fully automated ordering and provisioning system for new and existing phone numbers, allowing for simplified trials and unlimited minutes. This gives partners a quick and easy option to provide PSTN to their customers, from a single vendor. This new offer complements our existing PSTN options, including local gateways, our Cloud Connected PSTN (CCP) program, and PSTN available directly from our service provider partners.

Cisco Calling plans will start in the U.S in December 2020, as an add on to Webex Calling, and expand to Canada and UCM Cloud in March 2021. Additional geographies to be rolled out later in 2021.

With these integrated and flexible Cisco Calling Plans​, customers can consume calling services the way they want. To learn more about Cisco Calling plans, read our additional information.

At Cisco, we know that remote workers are expected to remain a permanent part of the workforce. In order to address this, we want to make sure there is no compromise between working remotely and working securely. With that, we have put together two better together Security + Collaboration offers that allow customers to collaborate with Webex and protect their privacy and security at scale.

Secure Remote Work Core (for Enterprise) and Cisco Designed Secure Remote Work (for SMB)

Rather than settling for security and collaboration from a company focused primarily on productivity suites, customers can now get the world's best collaboration and security from Cisco, for a lower price than the competition.

With Cisco's Secure Remote solutions, customers get access to all the collaboration and security tools needed to successfully enable remote work. This includes Webex Meetings, Calling and Messaging for no-compromise-inclusive collaboration inside and outside the organization. For security this includes DNS-layer security with Cisco Umbrella DNS Advantage, zero-trust security from Duo Access, device protection with Cisco Secure Endpoint and Cisco Secure Email Inbound with Advanced Malware Protection, all tied together with our SecureX platform.

These best-in-class offerings are intended to simplify communication, boost productivity and empower people to engage securely with each other wherever they are working. These offers bring together easy to deploy and easy to use cloud-based security and collaboration solutions, enabling customers to provide a high-quality work experience securely from anywhere.

Cisco's Core offer is intended for larger organizations (250+ users) who want a single SKU Enterprise Agreement for collaboration and security. Alternatively, the Cisco Designed offer is intended for SMB customers and provides flexibility to pick-and-choose from a menu of best-of-breed security solutions and collaboration services along with discounts when purchased together.

For more Cisco Secure Access and Remote Work, check out a recent blog post by my colleague Dr. Gee Rittenhouse: Cisco Secure Remote Work - Core: Collaboration that is Secure and Simple

For more information, please check out our dedicated Flex page on Cisco.com or leave a comment below.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Collaboration on social!

Collaboration Social Channels
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Learn More

The Updated Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan, to Accelerate the Move to Subscription and Cloud Collaboration Services

Calling Without Compromise When Working From Home

Webex Calling Demo: Moving UC to the Cloud

What's new in Webex: December 2020

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:18:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
12:19pCISCO : Collaboration Flex Plan Now Includes Cisco Calling Plans and Better Toge..
PU
12:13pCISCO : 3 Key Steps to Protect Your Network from Counterfeit Cisco Products
PU
12:13pINDUSTRIAL IOT : Top 3 trends for 2021
PU
12:13pCISCO : Security Stories review of the year, with Fareedah Shaheed and Ben Munro..
PU
11:51aCISCO : Making green and digital transitions work together for Europe's recovery
PU
11:09aCISCO : Funds Innovative Research to Address Technology Challenges of the Pandem..
PU
10:41aCISCO : Strategies for Successful Security Outcomes in Healthcare
PU
09:13aCISCO : You Are an FCC RDOF Bid Winner, Now What?
PU
08:05aCISCO : My Retrospective ‘One Word' for 2020 – Resilience
PU
08:05aWORKPLACE RESILIENCE : ensuring a safe return to the workplace
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 813 M - -
Net income 2021 10 132 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 189 B 189 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 49,55 $
Last Close Price 44,72 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief-Operations & Executive Vice President
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-7.76%188 965
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.94%41 203
ERICSSON AB23.28%40 167
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.28%28 485
NOKIA OYJ1.08%22 797
ZTE CORPORATION-8.17%21 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ