Cisco : Collaboration Flex Plan Now Includes Cisco Calling Plans and Better Together Security + Collaboration Offers

All-in-One Collaboration Solution Spanning Calling, Messaging, Meeting, and Contact Center With World-Class Integrated Endpoints

Coming off a busy week of Cisco announcements from WebexOne, I've never been more excited about the slate of innovation coming from Cisco Collaboration to drive experiences that are 10x better than in-person interactions, help organizations collaborate seamlessly, and transform employee and customer experiences to power an inclusive future for all. For a recap of what was shared at WebexOne, click here to learn more.

Building on my previous blog where we covered the Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan updates, I am pleased to share two additions aroundCisco Calling Plans (with PSTN) and better together Security + Collaboration offers.

Since announcing the new Flex Plan, the response has been tremendous, with thousands of customers making the switch to subscription and cloud services with the market-leading Webex collaboration suite. At Cisco, we are on a journey to deliver 10X better experiences, and with that we are on a journey to make offers and buying experiences 10X better too. With Flex, Cisco is making it easier and more affordable to purchase an all-in-one collaboration solution spanning meeting, messaging, calling, and contact center with world-class integrated endpoints. We are confident our Flex offer reflects the better together value that our products deliver and rewards customers for combining multiple workloads and going all-in with Cisco Webex Collaboration.

Continuing this momentum, we are pleased to offer additional ways to keep your business thriving in a changing market. Introducing Cisco Calling Plans and Security + Collaboration offers for the secure remote worker:

A Simple, Global Calling Plan Offer for Cisco Cloud Calling

Webex now offers Calling Plans available directly from Cisco. Starting at $3.50 per user per month, customers can purchase a comprehensive cloud calling plan with ease, in a single unified offer. Cisco Calling plans include a fully automated ordering and provisioning system for new and existing phone numbers, allowing for simplified trials and unlimited minutes. This gives partners a quick and easy option to provide PSTN to their customers, from a single vendor. This new offer complements our existing PSTN options, including local gateways, our Cloud Connected PSTN (CCP) program, and PSTN available directly from our service provider partners.

Cisco Calling plans will start in the U.S in December 2020, as an add on to Webex Calling, and expand to Canada and UCM Cloud in March 2021. Additional geographies to be rolled out later in 2021.

With these integrated and flexible Cisco Calling Plans​, customers can consume calling services the way they want. To learn more about Cisco Calling plans, read our additional information.

At Cisco, we know that remote workers are expected to remain a permanent part of the workforce. In order to address this, we want to make sure there is no compromise between working remotely and working securely. With that, we have put together two better together Security + Collaboration offers that allow customers to collaborate with Webex and protect their privacy and security at scale.

Secure Remote Work Core (for Enterprise) and Cisco Designed Secure Remote Work (for SMB)

Rather than settling for security and collaboration from a company focused primarily on productivity suites, customers can now get the world's best collaboration and security from Cisco, for a lower price than the competition.

With Cisco's Secure Remote solutions, customers get access to all the collaboration and security tools needed to successfully enable remote work. This includes Webex Meetings, Calling and Messaging for no-compromise-inclusive collaboration inside and outside the organization. For security this includes DNS-layer security with Cisco Umbrella DNS Advantage, zero-trust security from Duo Access, device protection with Cisco Secure Endpoint and Cisco Secure Email Inbound with Advanced Malware Protection, all tied together with our SecureX platform.

These best-in-class offerings are intended to simplify communication, boost productivity and empower people to engage securely with each other wherever they are working. These offers bring together easy to deploy and easy to use cloud-based security and collaboration solutions, enabling customers to provide a high-quality work experience securely from anywhere.

Cisco's Core offer is intended for larger organizations (250+ users) who want a single SKU Enterprise Agreement for collaboration and security. Alternatively, the Cisco Designed offer is intended for SMB customers and provides flexibility to pick-and-choose from a menu of best-of-breed security solutions and collaboration services along with discounts when purchased together.

For more Cisco Secure Access and Remote Work, check out a recent blog post by my colleague Dr. Gee Rittenhouse: Cisco Secure Remote Work - Core: Collaboration that is Secure and Simple

For more information, please check out our dedicated Flex page on Cisco.com or leave a comment below.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Collaboration on social!

Collaboration Social Channels

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Learn More

The Updated Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan, to Accelerate the Move to Subscription and Cloud Collaboration Services

Calling Without Compromise When Working From Home

Webex Calling Demo: Moving UC to the Cloud

What's new in Webex: December 2020

Share: