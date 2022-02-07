Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Cisco : Congratulations to the Cisco Leaders on the 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs List

02/07/2022 | 11:30am EST
CRN just announced their 2022 Channel Chiefs, and with no surprise, we had many executives place on the list, with a record thirteen leaders for 2022.

A big congratulations to Julia Chen, Jason Gallo, Nick Holden, Frank Lento, Mark Malasch, John Moses, Andrew Sage, Thimaya Subaiya, Marc Surplus, Luxy Thuraisingam, Jose van Dijk, and Alexandra Zagury. Cisco's fearless leader of our Global Partner Organization, Oliver Tuszik, also made it to the "2022 Most Influential Channel Chiefs " list, which spotlights a small subset of Channel Chiefs honorees as the top executive leaders in the industry.

This is no small feat since a leader only makes it on the Channel Chiefs list if they have an amazing track record, great standing in the industry, showcased dedication to the partner community, and an ability to drive innovation and growth.

And a fun fact, back in 2007, the first year of the CRN Channel Chiefs, two Cisco executives made the list. Keith Goodwin, who was the partner org leader at the time, and another leader you may have heard of - Chuck Robbins, who at the time was a segment VP for US and Canada channels.

Cisco is well represented

We never take for granted the inclusion of our leaders on this list, and we are exceptionally proud every time any of them are featured on a list like the CRN Channel Chiefs.

Please join me in congratulating this fantastic group of leaders! They deserve this recognition, and we can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future.

If you'd like to work with any of our amazing Cisco channel leaders, check out our partner programs to learn more.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with #CiscoPartners on social!

Cisco Partners Facebook | @CiscoPartners Twitter | Cisco Partners LinkedIn

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 741 M - -
Net income 2022 12 260 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 233 B 233 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float -
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 55,15 $
Average target price 63,79 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.97%232 601
ERICSSON14.00%41 421
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.30%39 787
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-14.91%37 587
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-6.80%34 696
NOKIA OYJ-10.19%32 346