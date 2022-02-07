Cisco : Congratulations to the Cisco Leaders on the 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs List

CRN just announced their 2022 Channel Chiefs, and with no surprise, we had many executives place on the list, with a record thirteen leaders for 2022.

A big congratulations to Julia Chen, Jason Gallo, Nick Holden, Frank Lento, Mark Malasch, John Moses, Andrew Sage, Thimaya Subaiya, Marc Surplus, Luxy Thuraisingam, Jose van Dijk, and Alexandra Zagury. Cisco's fearless leader of our Global Partner Organization, Oliver Tuszik, also made it to the "2022 Most Influential Channel Chiefs " list, which spotlights a small subset of Channel Chiefs honorees as the top executive leaders in the industry.

This is no small feat since a leader only makes it on the Channel Chiefs list if they have an amazing track record, great standing in the industry, showcased dedication to the partner community, and an ability to drive innovation and growth.

And a fun fact, back in 2007, the first year of the CRN Channel Chiefs, two Cisco executives made the list. Keith Goodwin, who was the partner org leader at the time, and another leader you may have heard of - Chuck Robbins, who at the time was a segment VP for US and Canada channels.

Cisco is well represented

We never take for granted the inclusion of our leaders on this list, and we are exceptionally proud every time any of them are featured on a list like the CRN Channel Chiefs.

Please join me in congratulating this fantastic group of leaders! They deserve this recognition, and we can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future.

If you'd like to work with any of our amazing Cisco channel leaders, check out our partner programs to learn more.

