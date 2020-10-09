Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Data Center Networking makes a stellar debut at HashiConf Digital 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Introduction

When it comes to HashiConf Digital 2020, virtual is real. With 7000+ attendees, sold-out sessions and workshops, distinguished industry speakers in infrastructure automation and management, you do not need more proof-points. In recent years, HashiCorp has taken the industry by storm with a slew of brand name products like Terraform (Infrastructure as Code), Consul (Secure Service Networking) and rides the Data Center management space like a Colossus. Cisco and HashiCorp are a perfect pair that has brought to market innovative joint solutions last week via a major launch. View our previous blog for details. Cisco-HashiCorp joint partnership focuses on integrations featuring Cisco's flagship SDN network automation platform ACI, MSO, and HashiCorp's talismanic Terraform and Consul. Check out our DevNet Sandboxes to get a deep-dive developer experience. To carry our successful launch further, we have a rolling thunder approach to bring to market our innovations showcase, and our decision to sponsor this event at a Platinum level is testimony to our growing partnership.

Cisco innovations showcase

Lightning Talks - As a platinum sponsor, Cisco gets two live, 15-minute lightning talks per day, on October 14 and 15. Lightning Talks are a great opportunity for attendees to connect with Cisco SME and one another virtually. For this conference, we have selected topics that are engaging and will drive interactive and thoughtful engagement. See specifics with date and time and speaker information below. Attendees can post questions via through chat during the sessions.

In-Fabric Auto-Scaling with Consul and Cisco ACI
October 14, 15 mins - Nicolas Vermande

In this talk, we're going to see HashiCorp Consul Network Infrastructure Automation (NIA) using Terraform with consul-terraform-sync natively interact with Cisco ACI network to manage network artifacts as the application demands it. In particular, we're going to demonstrate how services can automatically scale-out and scale-in while maintaining a zero trust model.

Terraform Your Cisco ACI Multicloud Network
October 14, 15 mins - Lionel Hercot

Customers have embraced a Multi-Cloud network infrastructure to align with the accelerated application development and deployment pace. To address this challenge, Cisco ACI and Cisco Multi-Site Orchestrator provide them a way to configure their Multi-Cloud network in a programmable way. Join us to see how HashiCorp Terraform and Cisco MSO work together to automate the deployment of a new application and the necessary network constructs across your on-premises data center, Azure and AWS clouds.

Codify Security in K8s w/ Terraform, GitOps & ACI
October 15, 15 mins - Nicolas Vermande

Dealing with network security in dynamic environment such as Kubernetes is never easy. It's even harder to deploy a consistent security model addressing both the cloud native environment and the data center network. In this talk, we're going to explore how developers can natively, using native Kubernetes constructs, deploy a new isolated application environment that is dynamically and automatically secured by Cisco ACI in a GitOps fashion, using Terraform and Kubernetes operators.

Monitor and Optimize Applications with Consul ACI App
October 15, 15 mins - Ahmed Dessouki

Traditionally, data center operations involve multiple personas, such as NetOps, DevOps, Application owners, SecOps, and CloudOps - all working in silos, resulting in lack of end-to-end application stack awareness. In this session, you will learn how Cisco's ACI integration with HashiCorp Consul App via DC App Center will benefit your business with visibility and enable secure, easier-to-operate Microservices.

Demos

The first 3 lighting talks will have demos driven by senior technical marketing engineers, Lionel Hercot, and Nicolas Vermande, while leaving the last lighting talk, presented by Ahmed Dessouki, Sr. Manager of Product Management, focused on Hashicorp Consul's recent integration with ACI and the business benefits to its customers.

What's coming next?

We have several activities lined-up for ACI-Terraform afficionados in near future.

First, there is DevNet Create on October 13, a developer community event designed to learn from and provide opportunities to network with those who are already making the most of the new - while getting you to the next level, and beyond. Don't miss Lionel Hercot's Channel 3 session, 'Making your network cloud native wit Cisco ACI and GitOps.' Come see how you can use Cisco ACI, Hashicorp Terraform, Kubernetes Operators and Git together to teleport your network into the cloud native future and discover how GitOps can help your day to day infrastructure-as-code management. We also have Asha Hegde's session on the same channel focused on, 'Extend your Data Center Assurance & Insights capabilities through open API and 3rd party integrations'. Check agenda for details on event website referred above.

Second, we have a Cisco Customer Connection program briefing coming up on October 22. Register as a community member of the Customer Connection Program (CCP) to join a unique and deep technical presentation with hands-on demo:

For additional context, CCP is Cisco's global online user group program that gives customers direct access to Cisco product teams, product roadmaps, monthly briefings and opportunities to give feedback on the direction of Cisco products, services and digital experiences. So, please don't miss this opportunity.

Cisco Exec and VP, Thomas Scheibe will lead another high-touch CUBE interview, to be live-streamed at 10:00 AM PDT, October 8. The topic is top of mind for most network automation personas today and features nuggets of accelerating automation with Cisco DevNet.

Last, we have planned may joint engagements with HashiCorp in industry events and webinars in future, and please stay tuned for our external social media communications. Check out our DevNet landing page for ACI & MSO sandboxes, code samples, learning labs and see the new ACI-Terraform solution in action.

Conclusion

We are glad to connect with you this year at the HashiConf Digital and hope you will gain a good understanding of how Cisco and HashCorp can help you with secure service networking, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and other emerging innovations in Data Center Management and Automation. We invite you to continue your journey with us by visiting our DevNet landing page and our launch ACI home page and hope you gain further knowledge of the products and solutions we will feature during the event and connect with us to continue the conversation.

We look forward to seeing you next week!

More Resources

DevNet

ACI-Terraform solutions overview

ACI - HashiCorp Consul solutions overview

CUBE Interview

Demo Video: Enabling hybrid Network-as-Code with Cisco ACI and HashiCorp Terraform

Prepare Your Infrastructure and Organization for DevOps With Infrastructure-as-Code

Terraform - ACI Provider

Terraform - MSO provider

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:10aCISCO : Data Center Networking makes a stellar debut at HashiConf Digital 2020
PU
09:18aCISCO : Qwilt and Digital Alpha Define the Future of Content Delivery with New O..
AQ
10/08CISCO : Qwilt and Digital Alpha Define the Future of Content Delivery with New O..
AQ
10/08CISCO : Qwilt and Digital Alpha Define the Future of Content Delivery with New O..
AQ
10/08VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Business and Cisco Bringing 5G-Enabled, MEC Solutions t..
AQ
10/07CISCO : New Cisco Webex Innovations Help Employees Be More Productive from Anywh..
AQ
10/07CISCO : continues its tradition of innovation powering Internet2 and facilitatin..
PU
10/07INTERNET2 : Cisco Team Up To Deliver Advanced Networking Technology in Support o..
PR
10/07CISCO : Verizon Business and Cisco Bringing 5G-Enabled, MEC Solutions to Sports ..
AQ
10/06CISCO : The Updated Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan, to Accelerate the Move to Sub..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 322 M - -
Net income 2021 10 399 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 561 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 49,09 $
Last Close Price 39,79 $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief-Operations & Executive Vice President
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-17.04%168 448
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.62%39 772
ERICSSON AB17.34%36 105
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.01%27 636
NOKIA OYJ0.83%21 983
ZTE CORPORATION-6.47%20 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group