  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cisco Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
45.33 USD   +0.18%
Cisco Systems Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 a Share, Payable on July 27 to Shareholders of Record on July 6
MT
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
Cisco Unveils Innovations Driving New Security Cloud Strategy
PR
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/06/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
News Summary

  • Cisco Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend
  • $0.38 per common share to be paid on July 27, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of July 6, 2022
  • Previous dividend of $0.38 per common share paid on April 27, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on July 27, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2022.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on April 27, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301562179.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
