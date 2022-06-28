Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cisco Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-06-28 pm EDT
43.35 USD   -0.97%
02:10pLAST WEEK IN THE FEDERAL CIRCUIT (JUNE 21-24) : Maintaining Confidence In Judicial Rulings In Cases Reviewed By The Federal Circuit
AQ
01:52pCISCO : How to Invest in Middle Mile Networks to Bridge the Digital Divide
PU
01:42pCISCO : Deployment Options Expand with New Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance
PU
Summary 
Summary

Cisco : Deployment Options Expand with New Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance

06/28/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
Virtualization technology has changed the world of IT and enabled cloud computing. It has also been embraced by Cisco customers due to its flexibility and cost benefits. That demand is behind our recent announcement at Cisco Live of the Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance, which gives customers new deployment options for our network controller, whether deployed within the company data center or in public and private clouds.

Why a Virtual Appliance?

A virtual appliance provides operational flexibility and choice. For new Cisco DNA Center customers, choosing a Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance for deployment in their data center eliminates additional capital expenditures, supply chain worries, long lead times for orders, and truck rolls.

There are many other benefits of a virtual appliance: Eliminating lengthy and expensive compliance and certification checks; fast, automated deployment; and high availability, implemented with the use of native features. A virtual appliance in the cloud can also scale out; with the Cisco DNA Virtual Appliance in the cloud, customers can manage up to 5,000 devices.

Multiple Options for New and Existing Cisco DNA Center Customers

The Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance is designed to be deployed in a public cloud service starting with AWS (and later Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform) or in a VMware ESXi (and later Hyper-V and KVM) virtual environments located on-premises or in a co-location facility (Figure 1).

These virtual appliances from Cisco have feature parity with today's physical Cisco DNA Center platform (Figure 2). Additionally, customers can take advantage of native high availability features from AWS and VMware to deliver quality performance and minimize downtime.

We're providing our customers with options because some customers, especially government agencies with strict security requirements, don't want to deploy management solutions in the cloud. They require physical Cisco DNA Center appliances and Cisco will continue to provide them. We fully support the air gap capability to ensure that networks can be physically isolated from unsecured networks like the public Internet or an unsecured LAN.

Cisco DNA Center Deployments, License Portability, Prime Migrations

Current DNA Center customers wanting to expand to the cloud can quickly, easily, and cost-effectively add a separate instance of Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance to remote offices or branches, maintaining a physical appliance in their central data center. This hybrid approach is seamless due to license portability and the choice of different platforms. You can easily deploy Cisco DNA Center in the data center or in a cloud, using the same license.

Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance is an option for customers migrating from Cisco Prime management infrastructure to Cisco DNA Center. Cisco Prime Infrastructure (current Release 3.10 Patch 1) includes a Cisco DNA Center coexistence and migration feature that allows users to easily export data from Cisco Prime Infrastructure to Cisco DNA Center. The two management and control systems can be operated in parallel so IT teams can train and get familiar with Cisco DNA Center before a complete system migration is performed. Teams can begin to migrate as soon as they are comfortable with the new paradigm for NetOps, AIOps, SecOps, and DevOps capabilities that Cisco DNA Center offers.

The Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance is here. Now you can manage and troubleshoot your network using Cisco DNA Center as a physical or a virtual appliance. Or deploy both types of appliances, on-premise or in the cloud. Then sit back and manage your network with a steady hand using guided Cisco workflows specific to job roles in NetOps, AIOps, SecOps, or DevOps.

For more information on Cisco DNA Center

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 217 M - -
Net income 2022 11 804 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 43,77 $
Average target price 54,13 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.41%182 617
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.01%36 359
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-30.56%30 771
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.95%28 954
NOKIA OYJ-17.58%26 417
ERICSSON-18.62%25 845