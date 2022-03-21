Cisco : Do What You Do Best, and Let Us Do the Rest

An overwhelming 91% of organizations recognize the importance of delivering exceptional employee experiences to achieving business outcomes. And as more organizations embrace a distributed, hybrid workforce model, the campus network is a critical part of any digital backbone infrastructure providing connectivity for employees, customers, and increasingly, things - all vital to delivering exceptional experiences.

However, designing, deploying, and maintaining a secure, agile network that keeps pace with the shifting needs of the business can have its challenges. Expertise is required to put in place the core network components - such as wired and wireless infrastructure, network access controls, and security defenses. Expertise in modern capabilities - such as automation, AIOps, and analytics - is also needed to optimally monitor and manage the environment.

The keyword here is expertise. Increasingly, businesses are realizing they are best served by deploying their limited resources to further their own differentiated core competencies. For example, healthcare providers make the greatest impact when focusing on delivering exceptional patient experiences while educators and school administrators are better served by focusing on students. The same holds true for other industries like financial services, retail, oil and gas, and others. As a result, organizations are realizing the benefit of outsourcing the day-to-day operations of their campus network to a managed service provider with deep expertise in managing campus networks. It just makes sense…let managed service providers focus on what they do best while the organization focuses on what it does best.

NTT's managed campus network expertise

According to Gartner's 2022 Magic Quadrant report for Network Services, NTT has been ranked a Leader for multiple years, positioned furthest and highest for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute respectively.This ranking reflects the fact that NTT has designed and implemented over 9,000 enterprise networks, with over 25 million users supported by NTT's managed campus networks. This experience enables NTT's highly skilled, certified, and globally available resources to continually deliver a campus network aligned to your organization's exact needs. As Amit Dhingra, Executive VP, Enterprise Network Services at NTT Ltd. explains, "With NTT's Managed Campus Networks services, we leverage the innovative digital capabilities of our service platform and experienced technical skills to provide enterprises with faster time to incident response, improved network agility, and deeper insights into network operations."

Cisco and NTT

Cisco and NTT have worked together for more than 30 years, delivering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable value to thousands of clients around the world.

NTT's Managed Campus Networks - leveraging Cisco products - deliver exceptional digital experiences for employees, customers, and things connecting to your campus network. NTT's new state-of-the-art Managed Services platform provides a direct path for network transformation. The platform also enables organizations to access the latest cloud-based and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled operations tools and critical connectivity services needed to drive business agility and operational efficiency in the modern workplace.

Together, Cisco and NTT offer seamless and secure infrastructure solutions that enable our mutual customers to focus on what they do best while leveraging what Cisco and NTT together do best in delivering managed IT infrastructure.

