Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/17 04:00:00 pm
56.01 USD   -0.48%
05:34pCISCO : Email Security Recommendations You Should Consider from 2021
PU
03:04pCISCO : Introducing 400G in Access Network
PU
12:24pCISCO : Automate your Cisco Secure Firewall deployment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Email Security Recommendations You Should Consider from 2021

08/17/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With contributions from Jamal 'Jay' Bethea, Cisco Secure Email Product Marketing Manager

Think email security is not complicated; think again. Not only is email the #1 attack vector, but regulatory compliance requirements across sectors make it difficult to know which data protection laws are for your industry. Now mix in architectural changes that support cloud productivity suites like Microsoft 365 and Google's G-Suite to accelerate your business to cloud-based email security services.

Remote work has magnified the threats users and businesses face online daily. When it comes to safeguarding email against today's advanced threats like phishing and malware information is power. We are giving you a sneak peek into our recommendations for email security based on 2021 trends that will be out later this year.

Here is a brief review of the 2021 Email Security Recommendations:

  1. Spam and Unwanted Email Detection:For most organizations, spam & unwanted email volumes are running in the low 80% of their entire email volume. Straight away, the significant difference to the volumes of email is that your downstream security engines are maximizing your connection filtering catch rates using technologies such as IP Reputation and even better domain reputation. Also, in this area are the inbound DMARC and manage quarantined email controls.
  2. BEC & Advanced Phishing Control:A crucial area for any email security solution, the effective capability can differ significantly between different solutions, and even then, some organizations might need more 3rd party solutions if attacks continue. Traditional technologies here work by detecting the known malicious email, attempted spoofing attempts, and so on. However, the use of emerging technologies has exploded, given the growth of AI-driven capabilities to identify good to malicious emails.
  3. Email Attachments:One of two main methods to penetrate security defenses with malicious content by email. Cloud sandboxing and signature-driven malware scanners can aid in detecting known or unknown malware. An added safeguard to malware detection, organizations also choose to unpack password-protected files and disarm embedded URL links in PDF files or macros in office documents.
  4. Embedded URLs: The second method for malicious content to enter an organization can go unaddressed in some cloud-based productivity suites. Vendors will re-write embedded URLs, so when a user clicks on the URL, it is scanned to analyze the potential threat. In addition, emerging detection technologies like cloud sandboxing can be effectively used in this area while also minimizing email delays.
  5. Internal Email Scanning:Account Take Over (ATO) is a new threat to organizations. ATOs have targeted organizations that adopt cloud productivity suites. You should prioritize and consult with your email security vendor to confirm coverage and available support. Organizations should consider multi-factor authentication across their email security clients such as Outlook.
  6. User Awareness Training:Training. Training. In many ways, the buck stops with anyone who clicks, opens, or reads an email. End-user security awareness equips organizations with curriculums and immersive testing from phishing simulations. If users become high-risk, email administrators can apply a more stringent scanning profile.
  7. External Domain Protection:Ensure you or authorized 3rd party vendors' email reaches its destination with DMARC controls to authenticate emails. The other significant advantage here is the ability to identify any unauthorized servers sending an email using your domains, like a phishing campaign using your organization's brand to inflict collateral damage to your reputation.
  8. Bi-directional SecOps Integration:Organizations are exporting email log data into centralized SIEMS for analysis. They should also assess their SecOps automation and orchestration platforms and how they integrate back into your email platform. That way, the platforms can apply remediation or update protection policies without waiting for a console user to do it manually.

Everyone is vulnerable to malicious attacks like ransomware so your assessment should not start and stop with our recommendations. Cisco Secure Email can simplify your email security management and protect against email-borne threats no matter the volume or complexity.

Learn more about how Cisco Secure Email provides the best protection for your email against cyber threats.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
05:34pCISCO : Email Security Recommendations You Should Consider from 2021
PU
03:04pCISCO : Introducing 400G in Access Network
PU
12:24pCISCO : Automate your Cisco Secure Firewall deployment
PU
11:14aCISCO : Simply Faster than the Rest, Cisco Wi-Fi 6 + Multigigabit Switching
PU
09:47aCISCO : Schedules Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
08:14aCISCO : Four Security Best Practices for Today's High-Risk Digital World
PU
08:14aCISCO : Making an Impact – Empowering Girls in Mozambique
PU
08/16CISCO : Catalyst 8000V, the Cloud-Smart Router, Powers Secure SD-WAN for Multicl..
PU
08/16CISCO : Fueling Partner Success in FY22 – Part 2
PU
08/16LEAF GLOBAL FINTECH : Meet the team pushing past barriers to virtual banking
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 721 M - -
Net income 2021 10 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 237 B 237 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 56,28 $
Average target price 56,79 $
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.77%237 175
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.38.13%39 774
ERICSSON1.44%38 143
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.20%37 650
NOKIA OYJ64.01%34 351
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.25.79%28 041