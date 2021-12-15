Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cisco : Event Highlights from Rockwell Automation Fair 2021 in Houston

12/15/2021 | 10:29am EST
Another strange year for the world didn't stop the success at Rockwell Automation's 2021 Automation Fair ®, in Houston!

By the numbers: We had approximately 10,000 virtual and in-person attendees and more than 100 interactive exhibits featuring the newest products, solutions, and services. Our participation at Automation Fair focused on showcasing our partnership with Rockwell and how Cisco is leading industrial transformation. Together, we are delivering strong, secure and unmatched network infrastructure.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about our Unite your Edge routing portfolio, designed for manufacturing, oil and gas, water and wastewater, and mining applications. They also had the chance to talk to our IoT experts in industrial networking and cybersecurity about their goals and challenges. Attendees heard our Cisco speakers share the latest on cybersecurity, sustainable manufacturing, the zero-trust model, software-defined networks, and more bandwidth.

  • Watch Cisco's sessions by accessing the Rockwell Automation Fair on-demand experience here :
    • PT22 - Top 10 Security Threats
    • MMC Industry Forum - Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance: MMC Industry Challenges and Actionable Solutions to Achieve Ambitious Goals
    • ROK Studios Livestream - Cybersecurity Highlights with Claroty and Cisco

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 731 M - -
Net income 2022 12 226 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 244 B 244 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 57,77 $
Average target price 62,53 $
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.29.10%243 651
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.52.61%43 834
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.80.50%40 291
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.56%37 347
ERICSSON-2.66%34 686
NOKIA OYJ67.53%33 597