Cisco : Event Highlights from Rockwell Automation Fair 2021 in Houston

Another strange year for the world didn't stop the success at Rockwell Automation's 2021 Automation Fair ®, in Houston!

By the numbers: We had approximately 10,000 virtual and in-person attendees and more than 100 interactive exhibits featuring the newest products, solutions, and services. Our participation at Automation Fair focused on showcasing our partnership with Rockwell and how Cisco is leading industrial transformation. Together, we are delivering strong, secure and unmatched network infrastructure.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about our Unite your Edge routing portfolio, designed for manufacturing, oil and gas, water and wastewater, and mining applications. They also had the chance to talk to our IoT experts in industrial networking and cybersecurity about their goals and challenges. Attendees heard our Cisco speakers share the latest on cybersecurity, sustainable manufacturing, the zero-trust model, software-defined networks, and more bandwidth.

Watch Cisco's sessions by accessing the Rockwell Automation Fair on-demand experience here : PT22 - Top 10 Security Threats MMC Industry Forum - Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance: MMC Industry Challenges and Actionable Solutions to Achieve Ambitious Goals ROK Studios Livestream - Cybersecurity Highlights with Claroty and Cisco



