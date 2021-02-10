Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Five ways IoT is transforming rail operations

02/10/2021 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Facing continued competition from rideshare apps and the dramatic shifts we're seeing around public transit in the last year, rail operators are looking for new ways to attract riders for safer journeys and keep costs down. Here are five ways we're seeing operators gain an edge by using the Internet of Things (IoT) - connecting onboard devices like IP security cameras and location transmitters to trackside networks.

#1 - An onboard experience like being in your office or living room

Back when passenger Wi-Fi was a novelty, riders would tolerate and accept dropped connections in tunnels and the countryside, and limited video streaming capabilities to name a couple examples. No longer. To attract riders who want to work or entertain themselves onboard, operators need fast, reliable Wi-Fi. The same investment can generate new revenue streams from infotainment services. For example, St. Petersburg Metro attracts riders with passenger Wi-Fi built on a Cisco Fluidmesh train-to-ground network with LTE backup.

#2 - Better passenger safety, with real-time security video

Traditional CCTV systems come up short for passenger safety because of poor quality and interruptions when trains move between wireless coverage zones. High-speed trackside networks and advanced wireless communications change the game. In Lyon, France, security personnel for SYTRAL (Syndicat mixte des transport pour le Rhône et l'agglomération Lyonnaise) monitor feeds from more than 1000 IP cameras, at any train speed, with Cisco Fluidmesh train-to-ground technology. If any component fails, the network fails over to a backup in just a few milliseconds.

#3 - Station crowd management with Meraki cameras

In the new world where social distancing and physical safety are more crucial than ever, technology that supports crowd management at train stations is key. With the help of Meraki cameras and its enhanced object detection analytics, rail operators can monitor people density, movement and social distancing right at the train station.

#4 - Capture train location

If they can't reliably capture train position, operators have to maintain long 'headway' between trains. Now rail operators like one leading rail signaling vendor in Europe can capture train location. As a result, the vendor operates more cost-effectively than traditional metro systems while maintaining a safe passenger capacity.

#5 - Predictive maintenance

Cisco train-to-ground infrastructure also supports predictive maintenance, for improved safety and lower costs. Onboard sensors transmit real-time telemetry information to the operations center, where machine learning models predict failures before they occur. Beyond onboard sensors, trackside infrastructure is critical to track as well. Remote condition monitoring of trackside infrastructure devices like signaling system, level crossing, and point systems have a direct impact on reducing operational costs for rail operators. For example, every minute a train is delayed on the track can potentially result in $1000s in fines. So rail operators need a much more efficient way to identify the trackside issues, and respond quickly to those.

For more on how Cisco is helping our customers improve rail operations, check out our new connected rail solution brief.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
06:06aCISCO : Five ways IoT is transforming rail operations
PU
05:24aCISCO : Mercy Corps reports on year three of Technology for Impact partnership w..
PU
05:24aCISCO : Partners Deliver Business Outcomes by Leveraging Cisco APIs
PU
05:22aDEVELOP A WINNING TRANSITION STRATEG : Part 3, The Financial Picture
PU
04:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Lyft, Twitter
04:24aCISCO : UBS Adjust Cisco Systems' Price Target to $45 From $41, Maintains Neutra..
MT
03:09aCISCO : Reports Second Quarter FY21 Earnings
AQ
02:56aCISCO : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Cisco Systems to $50 From $45, Ma..
MT
02:54aCISCO : Credit Suisse Adjusts Cisco Systems' Price Target to $46 from $41 After ..
MT
02:10aCISCO : Vistara Airlines Builds Resilience with Cisco SD-WAN
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 133 M - -
Net income 2021 10 636 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,68 $
Last Close Price 48,50 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.8.38%204 937
ERICSSON AB16.14%45 625
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.51%42 054
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.68%31 043
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.12%24 211
NOKIA OYJ11.04%23 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ