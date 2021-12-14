Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/14 08:35:51 am
58.42 USD   -0.32%
08:18aCISCO : From Software Engineer Interns to Cisco Family
PU
08:01aDenali Receives Dual Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2021
AQ
01:08aCISCO : Protecting against Log4j with Secure Firewall & Secure IPS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : From Software Engineer Interns to Cisco Family

12/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A lot of people gawk when I tell them that I work with my spouse. Those looks become even more exaggerated when we tell them we not only work for the same company, but at one time we worked in the same organization, in the same building, and on the same floor. But then I caveat with- do you often talk to your spouse about work? Do you always know the exact context of what the other person is going through, the challenges they face, the climate of your jobs? We do. And we talk all the time. To the point we often find ourselves passionately talking about work during our date nights. But we love it; and we both love to work for Cisco.

Despite going to the same engineering school in upstate New York, and being from the same state, Christopher , my husband, and I had never interacted until we joined Cisco as Software Engineering Interns through the IT University Program in 2015. We became roommates and then natural friends through our internship and remained friends throughout the school year, through another Cisco internship where we even worked on the same team, and through earning our accelerated Masters. We came to work full time at Cisco in 2017, both under the Information Technology organization (now Digital Enterprise Solutions, or DES) and had remained friends, close colleagues, and roommates.

I can't exactly pinpoint when it happened but at some point, after being in the workforce together, living together, solving problems together, we realized we wouldn't want to do these things with anyone else. We got married in 2019 and shortly after had our first son, Porter, and most recently introduced our second son, Cole. We are a Cisco family through and through.

In our nearly 6 years of internship and full-time experience, we have pushed each other, competed against one another, celebrated promotions together, aired grievances, and have frequently burst into the other's office space to get help on a tricky problem to solve. Even though we are both software engineers by trade, we differ in programmatic styles and scope. Chris is more of the heads down in the code engineer, driven by precision, industry standards, and best practices. He would often challenge himself to reduce his response times to sub-millisecond numbers. I was always the more process oriented and procedural engineer, looking at the high-level logic and trying to cover all the corner cases, happy with delivering a well-designed system that someone else could implement. Together we complement each other, and I like to think, strengthen our skillsets with a constant ping-pong of ideas.

Although we started off as Software Engineers, our career paths have taken off in unexpected but exciting directions. We both made a big shift last year to explore different parts of the company. Chris is now a Leader of Engineering in the Customer and Partner Experience (CPX) organization, and I went to become a Business Operations Manager in the CPX joint Chief of Staff and Operations team. However, last month I accepted a position as a Strategy & Planning lead in CPX's newly formed Product and Strategy organization and could not be more enthusiastic about the role and getting to work closer to Chris again. Shifting organizations and roles is something many of our mentors have encouraged us to do but Cisco is uniquely positioned to support. It is true when they say Cisco is like its own city; you can do nearly any job without ever having to leave the company. Your career path can be straight forward, if you desire, or it can be a game of chutes and ladders. This flexibility allows us both to experience different facets of the business and ultimately grow our knowledge to understand both technical and business problems from different viewpoints and scopes. That in turn helps us to challenge each other's problems through a variety of different lenses and teaches us to remain objective.

Now, it isn't always roses. Since our lifestyle is different than other couples and we don't have 'traditional' family roles, when our deadlines overlap it is a not-so-pretty happening at the Renus household. We often jump back online after putting our boys to bed, we switch drop off or pick up duty in a pinch, and we occasionally take meetings while making dinner or giving baths. However, we are empowered by our management and senior leadership teams to flex our time and make up for those hectic nights. We often use the 'Day for Me', which is a generously gifted day off given by our executive leaders, to do something as a family: phones down, no work talk, quality time to be the Renuses.

Now, maybe at this point you still think we are crazy to enjoy working together - and that may be! - but it works for us. We are able to remain present in each other's lives, feel supported in our careers, and maintain a well-integrated work and family life balance. Not many get to say that their work spouse is their real life spouse, but we get to every day.

Ready to join us at Cisco? Check out our careers!

Subscribe to the We Are Cisco Blog

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
08:18aCISCO : From Software Engineer Interns to Cisco Family
PU
08:01aDenali Receives Dual Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2021
AQ
01:08aCISCO : Protecting against Log4j with Secure Firewall & Secure IPS
PU
12/13CISCO : Bringing Clarity to APIs on Cloud Native Technologies
PU
12/13Wipro Launches Digital Advertising Solution VisionEDGE
MT
12/13HOW CISCO IT IS SOLVING MULTI-CLOUD : a single pane of glass
PU
12/13CISCO : Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
12/13CISCO : Two Digital Solutions That Simplify and Improve Customer Experience
PU
12/13CISCO PURPOSE REPORT : Measuring and reporting impact along our purpose journey
PU
12/13Cisco Systems Keeps Dividend at $0.37 Per Common Share, Payable Jan. 26 to Shareholders..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 744 M - -
Net income 2022 12 236 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 247 B 247 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 58,61 $
Average target price 62,44 $
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.30.97%247 194
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.54.82%44 469
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.81.96%40 617
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.49%37 402
ERICSSON-3.29%34 573
NOKIA OYJ68.87%33 930