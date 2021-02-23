Cisco : How Cisco DevNet Runs Developer Education – Postman Galaxy session

Recently, I had the great honor and privilege of speaking at Postman Galaxy 2021 -the global, virtual APIconference. This year the event had over 26,000 professionals from across the API universe comingtogether for three daysto learn about, see, and dig into all thing'sAPI.

Postman empowers engineers who are new to coding, IaC (Infrastructure As Code), and APIs. One thing that was important to get across in my session was to share information about how Cisco'sDeveloper Experience Program helps users who are new to APIs. The DevNet Learning Labs introduce key concepts via Postman's easy-to-use interface, helping them become familiar with making API calls and using APIs in their daily workflows.

More experienced users can dip into one of Cisco DevNet's technology-specific Learning Labs to quickly get what they need. Running a Cisco DevNetLearning Lab module on Postman makes it easy for them to refresh their understanding of Cisco's platforms or check out the latest features.

In my session at Postman Galaxy, you can hear how Postman plays a central rolein helping our DevNetteam educate and inspire developers in our community. Postmanenables DevNet to offer interactive educational materials that help users quickly get hands-on with Cisco APIs to learn how they work. As a result, developers can get more value from Cisco APIs to help solve business problems.

https://www.postman.com/postman-galaxy/running-interactive-developer-education/

You can do more, learn more in the DevNetLearning Labs listed below. I've also included the link to the Cisco DevNetPostman Collection, where we have provided all our Postman collections for you to download and use in the DevNetSandbox, or in your own environment.

