Cisco Systems, Inc.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : How Cisco DevNet Runs Developer Education – Postman Galaxy session

02/23/2021 | 03:33pm EST
Recently, I had the great honor and privilege of speaking at Postman Galaxy 2021 -the global, virtual APIconference. This year the event had over 26,000 professionals from across the API universe comingtogether for three daysto learn about, see, and dig into all thing'sAPI.

Postman empowers engineers who are new to coding, IaC (Infrastructure As Code), and APIs. One thing that was important to get across in my session was to share information about how Cisco'sDeveloper Experience Program helps users who are new to APIs. The DevNet Learning Labs introduce key concepts via Postman's easy-to-use interface, helping them become familiar with making API calls and using APIs in their daily workflows.

More experienced users can dip into one of Cisco DevNet's technology-specific Learning Labs to quickly get what they need. Running a Cisco DevNetLearning Lab module on Postman makes it easy for them to refresh their understanding of Cisco's platforms or check out the latest features.

In my session at Postman Galaxy, you can hear how Postman plays a central rolein helping our DevNetteam educate and inspire developers in our community. Postmanenables DevNet to offer interactive educational materials that help users quickly get hands-on with Cisco APIs to learn how they work. As a result, developers can get more value from Cisco APIs to help solve business problems.

Take a lookat my session below!

https://www.postman.com/postman-galaxy/running-interactive-developer-education/

You can do more, learn more in the DevNetLearning Labs listed below. I've also included the link to the Cisco DevNetPostman Collection, where we have provided all our Postman collections for you to download and use in the DevNetSandbox, or in your own environment.

Have a comment or question? Please leave me a note in the comments section below.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 20:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 219 M - -
Net income 2021 10 393 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,43 $
Last Close Price 45,43 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.52%191 796
ERICSSON AB8.66%43 139
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.73%42 945
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.17%30 518
NOKIA OYJ6.00%22 884
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.0.55%22 301
