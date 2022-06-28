Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-06-28 pm EDT
43.34 USD   -0.98%
Cisco : How to Invest in Middle Mile Networks to Bridge the Digital Divide

06/28/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
We are in an unprecedented moment in time. $100B in Federal and State funding is available to broadband providers to help bridge the digital divide. Local networks, which provide high-speed broadband access to communities, need to connect with regional and national networks. Enabling that connectivity is middle mile networks which ensure reliable high-speed broadband to those communities. At the Fiber Connect Conference in Nashville, TN (June 13 and 14 2022), more than 3,000 attendees and over 193 exhibitors came together to address the question of how to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved communities and to learn how to unlock the possibilities of their fiber infrastructure investments.

I was honored to participate in two panels regarding middle mile innovation and bottlenecks. Here are my top six takeaways on how to ensure success with the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

  1. Understand the U.S. Government Broadband Funding /State grant programs, their timelines, requirements, and process. This will help ensure you are bidding for middle mile broadband infrastructure programs where you have a competitive advantage to win and manage the timeline between winning the bid and getting the funding. For example, the RDOF grant process in some cases took more than a year between when a bid was submitted to when money was appropriated.
  2. Be aware of the impact supply chain constraints can have to your network build. Make decisions as early as possible with your chosen supplier to get in line for gear. Be aware that supply chain delays can pose a risk to meeting program milestones.
  3. Consider how you can make your network resilient, and not just redundant. Connectivity is mission critical to emerging hybrid work models. Leverage capabilities such as PON in the last mile, automation to simplify network operations, and segment routing can help keep failure domains smaller.
  4. Look at building service differentiation to provide better customer experiences. Software defined access networks enable simpler and faster service introduction allowing you to provision lower latency or higher bandwidth that will help you differentiate your service and brand.
  5. Add DNS layered security to stop your backbone bandwidth from being eaten up by Malware, Phishing, and Command & Control attacks.
  6. Establish partnerships in your communities to reach underserved communities and develop business models and low-cost options that encourage subscriber uptake: SLG Inclusive Connectivity Broadband Whitepaper

Cisco is delivering a new generation of network infrastructure technologies and innovation that provide more capacity and greater flexibility at a lower cost per subscriber, helping to change the economics of the Internet. Here are a few examples:

These technologies can make it much easier and less expensive for service providers to expand their broadband offerings and invest in middle mile networks. Now you can experience them up close and in person at the Cisco Broadband Innovation Center located in Research Triangle Park, NC. This is a perfect opportunity to expand your knowledge and expertise in rural broadband network development and middle mile networking. Not only will you see how to model and address your own specific use cases, but service providers can also focus on how to be more prepared for grant applications by understanding ways to benefit from Cisco's next-generation network innovations. And it's important to remember that federal grants will be awarded to the service providers with the best solutions, so it's critical to work with a proven company at the forefront of rural broadband development.

Take action

The new generation of Cisco broadband network solutions can help you meet the needs of a growing hybrid workforce, deliver more reliable broadband capacity to rural regions, and bridge the digital divide. Ready to see firsthand how the innovations mentioned above, coupled with increased knowledge and experience, can change the game for your network and subscribers?

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
02:10pLAST WEEK IN THE FEDERAL CIRCUIT (JU : Maintaining Confidence In Judicial Rulings In Cases..
AQ
01:52pCISCO : How to Invest in Middle Mile Networks to Bridge the Digital Divide
PU
01:42pCISCO : Deployment Options Expand with New Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance
PU
10:57aDiageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end
RE
08:23aWhirlpool to exit Russia, take $300 million-$400 million hit in second quarter
RE
08:11aCISCO : Joins Forces with GDIT to Deliver Private 5G
PU
05:21aMicrosoft faces investor call to publish global tax affairs
RE
06/27CISCO : Helps Service Providers Build a Sustainable Internet for the Future
PU
06/23Cisco, Nike quit Russia, as pace of Western firms leaving speeds up
RE
06/23CISCO : Preventing Dark Plants With Hybrid Work
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 217 M - -
Net income 2022 11 804 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 43,77 $
Average target price 54,13 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.41%182 617
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.01%36 359
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-30.56%30 771
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.95%28 954
NOKIA OYJ-17.58%26 417
ERICSSON-18.62%25 845