Cisco : Ignite your Sales and Accelerate Business Outcomes with Ready-to-Sell Solutions

The Q3 Schedule for Cisco's Partner Success Training Series is Now Live

Cisco is investing in partner transformation, helping partners build new capabilities to meet customer needs for business outcomes. In our weekly Partner Success Webinar Training series Thursdays at 8am PT/ 11am ET, we show partners and Cisco partner stakeholders how they can transform their business and deliver expanded value throughout the lifecycle. We do this by offering ready-to-sell strategies for selling Cisco solutions, providing partners actionable steps to achieve transformational outcomes.

Each webinar covers key topics, including multipartner co-selling, software development practice, CX, software and EAs, sales plays, Mass Scale Infrastructure, the Black Belt training journey and demos for business outcomes.

Transformation is paying huge dividends. Partners who are early adopters of transformation are seeing a 2.4X deal multiplier as they work with other partners to sell to line of business buyers. Average deal sizes grow 25% when partners sell use case and other solutions developed on Cisco platforms. Also, early adopter partners grow software revenue three times as they adopt their practice for customer success.

Please join us at an upcoming webinar to learn quick and easy ways to Ignite your sales and accelerate business outcomes with ready-to-sell Cisco architecture solutions. Register for our Q3 series, which kicks off February 3rd, at the links below or visit our webinar registration page.

The Path to an Optical World: Partner Opportunity on the Migration Journey from 1G to 400G February 3, 2022 Register 5 Tips for MSP Success Based on 2022 Channel Predictions February 10, 2022 Register Get FSO-Ready with Cisco's Full StackObservability Practice-Building Methodology February 17, 2022 Register Creating an Actionable Plan to Develop Your Recurring Revenue Business Practice February 24, 2022 Register Optimize Your Services and Customer Success Practices with CX APIs March 3, 2022 Register P5G and the Opportunity for Partners to Impact Verticals March 10, 2022 Register Leveraging DNA Center for Industrial Networks March 17, 2022 Register Expand Your Opportunities with Partner Lifecycle Services March 24, 2022 Register Cisco Strategy on Evolving DevNet Specialization March 31, 2022 Register Emerging Trends in Sports, Media and Entertainment April 7, 2022 Register Expand Your Platform Selling with Cisco Cross-Architecture Strategic Offers April 14, 2022 Register Attach and Upsell CX Services Partner Opportunity April 21, 2022 Register

