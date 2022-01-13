Cisco : Ignite your Sales and Accelerate Business Outcomes with Ready-to-Sell Solutions
The Q3 Schedule for Cisco's Partner Success Training Series is Now Live
Cisco is investing in partner transformation, helping partners build new capabilities to meet customer needs for business outcomes. In our weekly Partner Success Webinar Training series Thursdays at 8am PT/ 11am ET, we show partners and Cisco partner stakeholders how they can transform their business and deliver expanded value throughout the lifecycle. We do this by offering ready-to-sell strategies for selling Cisco solutions, providing partners actionable steps to achieve transformational outcomes.
Each webinar covers key topics, including multipartner co-selling, software development practice, CX, software and EAs, sales plays, Mass Scale Infrastructure, the Black Belt training journey and demos for business outcomes.
Transformation is paying huge dividends. Partners who are early adopters of transformation are seeing a 2.4X deal multiplier as they work with other partners to sell to line of business buyers. Average deal sizes grow 25% when partners sell use case and other solutions developed on Cisco platforms. Also, early adopter partners grow software revenue three times as they adopt their practice for customer success.
Join Us
Please join us at an upcoming webinar to learn quick and easy ways to Ignite your sales and accelerate business outcomes with ready-to-sell Cisco architecture solutions. Register for our Q3 series, which kicks off February 3rd, at the links below or visit our webinar registration page.
The Path to an Optical World: Partner Opportunity on the Migration Journey from 1G to 400G
