MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Cisco : Improved Meeting Experiences with Webex Edge Connect

12/01/2020 | 02:27pm EST
Webex Edge Connect

Our workplace has drastically changed this year and the way we collaborate and communicate is now different. We are relying on collaboration technologies more than ever to get work done, whether we are working from home, in-office or on the go.

With millions now using video conferencing tools to collaborate, organizations are faced with overwhelmed networks, and the less-than-optimal meeting experiences. We are helping customers address these new challenges and changing work habits in their organizations with Cisco Webex. Webex continues to deliver innovation, technology, scale and security that has empowered work experiences around the world.

High Quality Webex Backbone

[Link] The Webex backbone connects the entire world of Webex with a high-quality, redundant, and media-optimized network. Webex Edge Connect enables customers to tap directly into the Webex backbone via a dedicated, managed, quality-of-service (QoS) enabled IP link from a customer's premises to the Cisco Webex cloud through direct peering. This setup leads to consistent, reliable, secure, and cost-effective meeting experience for all. For IT organizations, Webex Edge Connect removes friction from support and troubleshooting with end-to-end visibility and control of Webex traffic flows. Click here to learn more.

Webex and PacketFabric Joining Forces

[Link]Webex is joining forces with Networking-as-a-Service platform (NaaS) PacketFabric to simplify and scale Webex Edge Connect solution to all PacketFabric customers. PacketFabric, an industry leader in NaaS, was named a 2020 Gartner 'Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity'. Connecting to the PacketFabric Network-as-a-Service Platform across hundreds of data center co-locations allows businesses to be more agile and gain the ability to provision adjustable bandwidth to global partners and applications as needed. PacketFabric and Webex Edge Connect customers can now transmit their meeting traffic through a secure, private and dedicated connectivity solution, and avoid latency, buffering, and unpredictable issues caused by using the public Internet.

Visit here for more information

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Collaboration on social!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:26:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 753 M - -
Net income 2021 10 132 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 49,14 $
Last Close Price 43,02 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief-Operations & Executive Vice President
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-10.97%181 782
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.41%41 720
ERICSSON AB28.56%40 942
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.45%29 078
NOKIA OYJ1.56%22 521
ZTE CORPORATION-1.86%22 304
