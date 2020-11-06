Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Increase Revenue and Profit with the New CX Partner Profitability Calculator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST

Over the past few years, I've worked in many amazing areas within Cisco, spanning Systems Engineering, Sales, IoT, and Digital Transformation. Today, I'm supporting our Partners in developing and enhancing their customer success practices. And with my new role, I've taken up a new challenge: how to help partners drive attach, upsell, and renewal of our support service offers and grow their businesses.

As I transitioned to my new role, the first thing that stood out was how successful our partners have been in reselling the Cisco Customer Experience (CX) Success Portfolio by combining and leveraging their own customer solution offers. Every customer experience starts with an initial support services requirement.

In the past, support services were seen as insurance or a safety net…'when something goes wrong, let's make sure we can fall back on the manufacturer.' But today, support is more than a break/fix solution - it's a strategic component of the overall customer solution.

Customers want more value and to achieve their goals faster. The Cisco CX Success Portfolio is designed with this in mind - by helping our customers get value for their Cisco technology investments at every step across the lifecycle. Our CX Portfolio is also designed with our partners in mind. It provides more opportunities for you to add value-added services to help customers adopt and optimize their solutions and accelerate their success, while also increasing your growth and profitability.

So how can you get started on the path to higher profitability?

Today, Cisco partners have more customer data and insights to help them identify and capture services opportunities, accelerate customer outcomes, and provide greater value. This leads to happier customers with a greater propensity to buy more products and services, further leading to increased revenue for partners and greater Cisco rebates and incentives.

That said, we are continually looking for new ways to help our partners drive more growth and profitability. We are excited to introduce the new CX Partner Profitability Calculator which enables partners to clearly analyze deal financials when comparing different services offers in the Customer Experience Success Portfolio. The tool provides a clear view of Gross Profit and Gross Margin before and after applicable rebates. This makes is possible to compare different deal outputs over the duration of the customer contract.

Some of the main revenue growth areas that partners can quantify by using this tool include:

  • Larger deal sizes: You can increase the deal size at purchase by bundling your offers and achieving a higher attach rate and price point.
  • Enhanced total bookings: Our services offers allow partners to drive more value-added services and to differentiate themselves by offering accelerators for deployment and adoption of technologies.
  • Increased renewal rates: Increased value results in higher customer satisfaction and more predictable renewals
  • Additional pull-through: A more holistic view of the customer infrastructure opens up new sale opportunities across our portfolio.

Our own analysis indicates that, by adopting the lifecycle selling framework, partners can expect to see a 50% increase in deal size on average, a 20% increase in additional partner services, a 10% increase in renewal rates, and 5% higher pull-through.

With the CX Partner Profitability Calculator, these benefits can be quantified on a deal-by-deal basis. This will help you drive additional revenue and higher customer success and satisfaction.

To learn more about Cisco Customer Experience, visit our SuccessHub for all the
latest CX news and resources for partners and the
Customer Experience Partner Hub on SalesConnect.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 16:14:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:15aCISCO : Increase Revenue and Profit with the New CX Partner Profitability Calcul..
PU
11:15aINVEST IN YOUR MOST CRITICAL ASSETS : People
PU
11/04AMBOW EDUCATION : Enters Strategic Partnership with Cisco for International Care..
AQ
11/03CISCO : Announces November 2020 Events with the Financial Community
AQ
11/02CISCO : Announces November 2020 Events with the Financial Community
PR
10/30CISCO : Conscia first Cisco IoT Advantage Partner in the world
AQ
10/30CISCO : Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
10/29APPDYNAMICS : Announces New Software-as-a-Service Offering in Asia to Support Re..
BU
10/29Cisco's Webex Teams suffers outage causing meeting failures
RE
10/29CISCO : Schedules Conference Call for Q1FY21 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 292 M - -
Net income 2021 10 333 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 48,14 $
Last Close Price 37,23 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief-Operations & Executive Vice President
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.37%157 149
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.41%41 539
ERICSSON AB26.35%40 399
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.18%27 268
ZTE CORPORATION-1.67%22 324
NOKIA OYJ-11.18%20 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group