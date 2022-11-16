Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:56 2022-11-16 pm EST
44.51 USD   -0.88%
02:09pCisco : Introducing Black Belt Partner Academy Environmental Sustainability Learning Tracks
PU
12:18pEarnings Reaction History: Cisco Systems, 54.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.7% Sensitive
MT
06:56aCisco Systems Holds History of Adding to Earnings-Driven After-Hours Declines in Follow-On Regular Session
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Introducing Black Belt Partner Academy Environmental Sustainability Learning Tracks

11/16/2022 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In my 13 years of professional experience, I have witnessed numerous technological changes in the IT industry. To see things from a new perspective and take that next step, there were times when I had to consistently study new technologies and ideas on top of my daily responsibilities. In any given situation, the first questions that came to mind were, "Where do I begin? What technologies are relevant to my job role?"

There are numerous instructional materials available from OEMs. Which one should I choose? This is a common problem for engineers, and Black Belt Partner Academy addresses such problems by providing free, custom-tailored trainings that are appropriate for each work profile. Visit Cisco BlackBelt to learn more.

One such new perspective that's increasingly prominent today is sustainability.

The Black Belt Partner Academy team and the core Cisco sustainability teams are making a new effort in this area to include Environmental Sustainability learning tracks for salespeople. You must be asking yourself, "What does environmental sustainability mean exactly?" Another brand-new trendy buzzword in this era of cutting-edge technology? Let me try to explain in a nutshell!

Global population growth is causing more farming and deforestation, which are contributing to climate change. Industrial and technological growth is resulting in the need for more electricity, but the planet is reaching a breaking point. Given the seriousness of the issues, Cisco's core group of subject matter experts (SMEs) developed collateral to provide a comprehensive picture of how Cisco is addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental issues, where strong action is required, and where Cisco can play a role. We want to share this with you, which is why we are launching Environmental Sustainability Black Belt tracks.

As technology companies-and the world-increasingly focus on sustainability, the things engineers and salespeople need to know are evolving at an incredibly rapid rate. Not only is the technology we use and the way we use it becoming more sustainable, but our customers are demanding it as well. Our Environmental Sustainability Black Belt tracks aim to help you meet those customer demands.

Environmental Sustainability Black Belt track

Let's learn the fundamentals of Net Zero, the Circular Economy, Cisco's commitment to GHG protocols, and how to engage customers in sustainability initiatives through the Environmental Sustainability Black Belt learning map.

Additionally, learn more about Cisco's Green & Blue sustainability solutions amongst many other things in stage 2 curriculum. Finally, go through Cisco programs like Cisco Refresh, Cisco Green Pay, and Cisco Take Back & Reuse to help partners keep their promises to society and the environment in which they operate.

Now Available! Black Belt - Environmental Sustainability Sales Stages 1 & 2

You will find these learning maps underneath Sales Tracks - Additional Competencies and at NEW! Black Belt training tab on the main page of the Black Belt portal.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with #CiscoPartners on social!

Cisco Partners Facebook | @CiscoPartners Twitter | Cisco Partners LinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 19:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
02:09pCisco : Introducing Black Belt Partner Academy Environmental Sustainability Learning Track..
PU
12:18pEarnings Reaction History: Cisco Systems, 54.5% Follow-Through..
MT
06:56aCisco Systems Holds History of Adding to Earnings-Driven After-Hours Declines in Follow..
MT
06:04aMarketmind: Shot across the bow
RE
05:40aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
11/15Cohesity Announces New Data Security Alliance with Industry Heavyweights in Security an..
AQ
11/13Trump-inspired bids to take over elections in key U.S. states fall flat
RE
11/12Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
RE
11/12Democrats seal control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
RE
11/11Cisco Systems Could Meet Street View For Fiscal Q1 With Push From Backlogs, Constrained..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 103 M - -
Net income 2023 12 204 M - -
Net cash 2023 16 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 3,44%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 83 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 44,90 $
Average target price 54,59 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.15%184 358
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.84%41 869
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-7.72%40 534
NOKIA OYJ-16.18%27 172
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.58%25 515
ERICSSON-35.08%20 798